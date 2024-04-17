'The Circle' is back on Netflix. Find out where to follow the season 6 cast on social media.

The Circle is back on Netflix. And for the show’s sixth season, there’s a fresh twist that’s sure to keep things interesting. This time around, the human cast members will be joined by an AI-powered bot named Max that is playing the game as the ultimate catfish.

Will The Circle contestants be able to figure out that Max is really a robot? Or will they be too distracted by their efforts to suss out the truth about the game’s other players to realize what’s going on? Things are sure to get interesting as the cast tries to scheme their way to the top of the popularity rankings and take home the grand prize of $100,000.

The first batch of episodes from The Circle Season 6 drop April 17 on Netflix. Want to keep up with the cast outside the show? Keep reading to find out where to follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

Kyle

Kyle, 31, is a pro basketball player who is entering the game with his beloved dog Deuce by his side. He’s married, but on The Circle, he’ll be playing as single basketball player.

Kyle’s Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Kyle’s TikTok: @kylefullerofficial

Kyle, Cassie, Quori-Tyler, and Brandon (clockwise from top left) | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Cassie

Cassie, 29, is no stranger to catfishing. She caught her ex-husband cheating by making a fake profile. She’s playing the game as herself, and in a TikTok, she urged people to tune in to The Circle to see her “disaster moments” and “mental breakdowns.”

Cassie’s Instagram: @cassiecsaylor

Cassie’s TikTok: @dumbblondiecassie

Brandon

Brandon, 34, is a nursing assistant from Ohio who will be playing the game as his friend and colleague Olivia. “This is my opportunity to be hot because I’ve never gotten to do that before,” he told Netflix’s Tudum.

Brandon’s Instagram: @b_randonbaker

Brandon’s TikTok: @babisfunny

Quori-Tyler

Quori-Tyler, 26, is a former NBA dancer from LA. She’s a Circle superfan who thinks her knowledge of the game could give her what it takes to win.

Quori-Tyler’s Instagram: @quorityler

Lauren, Caress, Steffi, and Myles (clockwise from top left) | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Lauren

Lauren, 26, is a former Twitch streamer from Philadelphia who is comfortable communicating through a screen. Newly single, she describes herself as a “naturally flirty” nerd.

Lauren’s Instagram: @laurenshiraa

Lauren’s TikTok: @itsyasquirrellauren

Caress

Caress, 37, is a motivational speaker who will be playing the game as her younger brother Paul, a rapper and singer. She’s hoping his bigger social media presence will help her cruise to victory on The Circle Season 6.

Caress’s Instagram: @_ladycaress

Myles

Myles, 29, is from Los Angeles and openly embraces his “f*ckboy” energy. Is it any surprise that he says producers found him on Bumble? He’s also an AI engineer who has a talent for calling out catfishes.

Myles’s Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego

Myles’s TikTok: @yungpapifuego

Steffi

Steffi, 35, is a psychic medium and professional astrologer from Redondo Beach, Calif. Will her connections to the sprit world and strong intuition help her walk away with the grand prize of $100,000?

Steffi’s Instagram: @spirit_sis

Steffi’s YouTube: @spirit_sis

[L-R] Autumn, Jordan | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Autumn

Autumn, 21, is a country girl from Murfreesboro, Tenn., who thinks she might be able to use her Southern charm to flirt her way to victory.

Autumn’s Instagram: @autumnannofficial

Autumn’s TikTok: @autumnannofficial

Jordan

Jordan, 24, is playing The Circle as himself, but with a twist. The photographer from Austin, Texas, will be turning back the clock several years to before he lost weight, which he thinks might make him more approachable.

Jordan’s Instagram: @itsjordanstaff

Jordan’s TikTok: @itsjordanstaff

