ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ Cast and Character Guide

ABC‘s newest series, The Company You Keep, finally premieres tonight. The drama follows a con man named Charlie Nicoletti who falls in love with an undercover CIA agent named Emma Hill after a passionate night together. Little do they know that they’re on a collision course professionally, and their families are on different sides of the law and politics. The Nicolettis and the Hills have quite a few faces to get familiar with; here’s a guide to The Company You Keep cast and characters ahead of the premiere.

‘The Company You Keep’ cast members William Fichtner as Leo, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Polly Draper as Fran, Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, Tim Chiou as David Hill, Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, and James Saito as Joe Hill | Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

‘The Company You Keep’ cast: Meet the Nicoletti family

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti: Charlie is described as a “masterful, high-stakes con man” who comes from a family of con artists.

The Company You Keep marks Ventimiglia’s first lead role in a TV series since Jack Pearson in This Is Us, which earned him three Emmy nominations. Aside from This Is Us, he’s known for playing Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls and Peter Petrelli in Heroes. He also starred in films like Gamer (2009) and Pathology (2008).

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti: Birdie is Charlie’s “bossy” older sister, according to Deadline. When she and Charlie aren’t conning the rich, they own and operate a bar together. She’s also a single mom and an “expert in all things technical.”

Callies is most known for her roles as Sara Tancredi in Prison Break, Lori Grimes in The Walking Dead, and Katie Bowman in Colony. She also starred in the 2014 film Into the Storm.

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti: Polly is Charlie and Birdie’s mother. She wants her kids to be free and happy.

In the late ’80s, Draper starred as Ellyn Warren in Thirtysomething. She’s also known for starring in the 2018 film Stella’s Last Weekend. In addition to acting, Draper has written for shows like The Naked Brothers Band and Bar Karma.

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti: Leo is the patriarch of the Nicoletti family. According to Variety, he’s a master at pick-pocketing and sleight of hand. Unfortunately, Leo is experiencing the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, so he’s determined to pull off one last big heist.

Before joining the cast of The Company You Keep, Fichtner starred in the film 88 and and the series Mom. He’s also known for other films, including Crash, Armageddon, and Drive Angry.

‘The Company You Keep’ cast: Meet the Hill family

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill: After a harsh end to her last relationship, Emma finds comfort in Charlie. However, her work as an undercover CIA officer could turn this new romance into a forbidden love.

Last year, Kim starred as Nicolette in Good Trouble. She’s also no stranger to playing an officer of the law, as she was Special Agent Emily Ryder in FBI. Her other well-known projects include Ballers and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Tim Chiou as David Hill: David is Emma’s brother, and the two are “extremely close,” per Deadline. He’s an incumbent senator running for re-election and the “golden boy” of the Hill family.

Before joining The Company You Keep cast, Chiou starred in Truth Be Told as Detective Sun. He also had roles in Space Force, SEAL Team, iZombie, and Silicon Valley.

James Saito as Joseph Hill: Joseph is the patriarch of the Hill family, who are “considered to be the Asian American Kennedys,” according to Deadline. The former governor is focused on putting as much effort as possible into David’s campaign. He’s developed a complicated relationship with Emma, who wants nothing to do with the family’s politics.

Saito previously starred in Netflix’s Dash & Lily as Arthur. He also played Baron in Marvel’s Wastelanders and Harry in the 2019 film Always Be My Maybe. Saito also starred in the ABC series Eli Stone as Dr. Chen.

Frida Foh Shen as Grace Hill: Grace, Emma’s mother, is described by Deadline as the “true diplomat” of the family. She’ll do what it takes to protect her family’s brand.

Shen has appeared in a few episodes of 9-1-1 as Annie. She also played Mary Watson in Elementary. Her film work includes The Lone Ranger and Mulan, in which she voiced Mulan’s mother.

Other stars in ‘The Company You Keep’

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch: Though not a member of the Nicoletti or Hill family, Daphne will find herself in the middle of Charlie and Emma’s collision course. She’s a “ruthless” consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire.

Before The Company You Keep, Terrell starred in BMF as Commander Mars and in Dynasty as Nina. She’s also known for her roles in Teen Wolf and Shooter.

Sachin Bhatt as Agent Vikram Singh: Vikram is an FBI agent and “one of the good ones,” according to Deadline. He’s described as “charming, witty, and handsome.”

Bhatt had recent roles in Queer as Folk and Grace & Frankie. He also starred in the TV mini series But She’s My Best Friend.

The Company You Keep premieres on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu. New episodes air every Sunday.