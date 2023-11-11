The Crown Season 6 will take fans through an era of change and challenge within the royal family.

As The Crown approaches its sixth and final season, it prepares to unfold a tapestry of significant historical events. The acclaimed series, which has woven the intricate personal and political moments of the British monarchy, is set to portray more pivotal points that have shaped recent history.

From the halls of power to the hearts of the people, the final chapters promise to take viewers through an era of change and challenge. Fans can anticipate a close look at the events that have left indelible marks on the monarchy and the nation.

Tony Blair takes office

In season 6 of The Crown, viewers caught a glimpse of Bertie Carvel and Lydia Leonard portraying Tony Blair and Cherie Blair. Their appearance followed the Labour Party’s resounding victory in the 1997 general election.

The show has consistently delved into political shifts and governmental changes. The upcoming season will offer a dramatized glimpse into Blair’s tenure, starting with his entrance into 10 Downing Street and leading up to his controversial stance on the Iraq War.

The passing of the Queen Mother

The year 2002 was marked by profound loss for Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty experienced the passing of Princess Margaret, followed closely by the Queen Mother at the remarkable age of 101.

The Crown has portrayed Queen Elizabeth II’s close bond with her mother and sister. The Queen Mother’s death, following so soon after Margaret’s, will pose a poignant challenge to Elizabeth’s stoic adherence to royal duty in the series’ final season.

Princess Diana’s Tragic End

The upcoming season of The Crown picks up in 1997, a pivotal year that witnessed the heartbreaking death of Princess Diana.

With Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla seen filming in Paris as Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, the show will inevitably cover this somber chapter. The series is expected to handle Diana’s untimely passing with the utmost care, mindful of the sensitivity required for such a momentous and tragic part of history.

Loss of Princess Margaret

The Crown’s sixth season will also reflect on the personal grief Queen Elizabeth II faced with the death of her sister, Princess Margaret, in 2002.

Margaret’s health had been in decline, exacerbated by her lifestyle. She died shortly after the 50th anniversary of their father, King George VI’s, death.

Margaret’s life and death, which came five years after another significant royal loss, will deeply impact the season’s narrative. It emphasizes Queen Elizabeth’s confrontations with loss and the passage of time.

Early Days of a Royal Romance

Season 6 will explore the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship. Their romance blossomed after meeting at university in 2002, becoming public in 2004.

The Crown will likely not venture far into their relationship but will highlight its early stages.

The contrast between William and Kate’s courtship and the tumultuous marriage of Charles and Diana could offer an intriguing parallel. It examines how the past influences present relationships within the royal family.

Charles and Camilla’s Nuptials

A significant highlight of season six will be the wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. After seasons of chronicling their complex relationship—from an early romance to a hidden affair and the ensuing scandal—their marriage will mark a satisfying conclusion to a long-winding storyline.

This event signifies not only their personal triumph but also a progressive shift in the monarchy, reflecting a more modern royal family as portrayed in the series.

The 7/7 London Atrocities

True to its historical roots, The Crown will also tackle the harrowing 7/7 London bombings. This act of terrorism on July 7, 2005, claimed the lives of 56 people and profoundly affected the national psyche.

The show will likely use this event to illustrate the challenges a historical institution like the monarchy faces in the face of modern threats. It encapsulates the theme of an age-old establishment grappling with contemporary crises.

Netflix drops the first four episodes of The Crown Season 6 on November 16.