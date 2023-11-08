The CW's new series 'Sullivan's Crossing' isn't just a carbon copy of Netflix's 'Virgin River,' those involved in the show say.

Virgin River fans looking for more cozy romantic dramas might find their next favorite series in Sullivan’s Crossing. Both shows feature similar small-town vibes and romantic storylines, which isn’t surprising considering that each is based on a book series by author Robyn Carr and comes from the same producing team. But Sullivan’s Crossing, which premiered in October 2023 on The CW, isn’t just a carbon copy of the Netflix hit, those involved in the show have said.

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is ‘its own thing,’ star Morgan Kohan says

In Virgin River, a nurse named Mel Monroe moves from LA to a small town in Northern California after a personal tragedy. In Sullivan’s Crossing, a neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan moves to a small town in Nova Scotia after her personal and professional life in Boston is thrown into turmoil. But unlike Mel, who is relocating to a place she’s never been, Maggie is returning home. That forces her to confront her painful past. She also has to unpack her complicated relationship with her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson). The result is a show that’s similar to, but still distinct from, Virgin River, said series star Morgan Kohan, who plays Maggie.

“There’s obviously going to be lots of similarities because they are both by the same author, but we have different directors, and a different story, so it’s innately going to be its own thing – and I think the audiences who love Virgin River will love Sullivan’s Crossing as well,” Kohan told Hello!

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is about a woman confronting her past

Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing also differ in the pace of their storytelling, according to Carr.

“Sullivan’s Crossing starts out a bit more intense and slowly than Virgin River does,” she told Variety. “Virgin River moves really, really fast. And Sullivan’s Crossing reminded me a little bit of the early season of This Is Us. It’s pretty domestic, and it’s pretty much like a family drama.”

Showrunner Roma Roth, who is also a producer on Virgin River, described the latter show as a “fish out of water” story to Variety. Sullivan’s Crossing focuses on “a woman who is coming home to try and reconcile who she is now with who she once was.”

Both ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ focus on community

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One thing both Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing do have in common is their focus on community. That’s important to Carr, and an element of her stories that draws readers to her books, she said.

“One of the things that make my series so popular with readers and viewers is the strong sense of community,” Carr said. “You really have to rely on your neighbors. You’re somewhat isolated from the larger crowd. And then even if you don’t like your neighbor, you will always have their back. Because that’s the only way you can exist.”

Sullivan’s Crossing airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Episodes stream for free the next day on The CW app or website. Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.