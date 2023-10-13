With the WGA strike over, the 'Virgin River' writing team is back at work on season 6 of the Netflix drama.

We’re one step closer to Virgin River Season 6. The show’s writers are back at work crafting scripts for the new season of the Netflix drama, according to an update from the official Virgin River Instagram account.

‘Virgin River’ Season 6 is coming to Netflix

(L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

On Oct. 10, the show’s Instagram shared a photo of the smiling writing team gathered around a table in a conference room.

“Thrilled to have our writing team back in action, diving into Season 6!” read the caption.

In May 2023, Netflix confirmed that it had renewed Virgin River for a sixth season. However, the show’s writers could not immediately get back to work on the new episodes due to the WGA strike, which began in May. The strike ended in late September, allowing the writers to return to work.

Virgin River Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date. Half of season 6 has already been written, executive producer Patrick Sean Smith confirmed in an interview with Glamour. However, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike. That means that even if scripts are complete, the cast won’t be able to start filming new episodes until the labor action ends.

‘Virgin River’ cast reacts to the news that the writers are back at work

Fans are thrilled to hear that Virgin River Season 6 is back on track after months of delays. So are the show’s stars. Several Virgin River cast members responded to the post, making it clear how excited they were about the new season.

“YOU made it!!!!! We made it!!!” commented series star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe.

“I love the # of amazing writers in this room… and the lack of AI ;) Congrats you guys! Happy to see y’all back in action,” commented Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Brady.

Cast members Teryl Rothery, Lauren Hammersley, and Mark Ghanime also showed their support. “Yeeessssssss!!!!!!!,” wrote Rothery, while Hammersley responded with “Woohoo!!!!!!”

What to expect from ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger when Calvin (David Cubitt) – who everyone believed to be dead – not only suddenly reappeared at the Labor Day carnival but also dropped the bomb that he’s the father of Charmaine’s (Hammersley) twins. The episode also saw Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson) picking up the pieces after her devastating miscarriage, Lizzie’s (Sarah Dugdale) shocking pregnancy revelation, and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) learning that Wes’s body has been found.

Some of those storylines might be further developed in the final episodes of Virgin River Season 5, which will hit Netflix in late November. The two-part, holiday-themed conclusion to the fifth season will also feature some surprising revelations about Mel’s family as well as plenty of cozy Christmas vibes.

“I think there are many surprises still to come in the holiday episodes that then propel us into season six,” Smith told Glamour. “It’s definitely not just a two-off. It’s still tied into the serialized stories.”

Virgin River is now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 Part 2 drops on Nov. 30.

