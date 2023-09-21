'Virgin River' stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson have undeniable chemistry on screen. But in real life, they're just good friends.

Just like family! Virgin River Season 5 recently dropped on Netflix, and the new episodes had us wondering if the cast is as close in real life as they are on screen. Well, when it comes to series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, the answer is yes.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are friends in real life

Breckenridge and Henderson play fan-favorite couple Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. While the pair have a serious romance on-screen, in real life, the two actors are not a couple. However, they are good friends.

“I’m really good friends with Zibby Allen [who plays Jack’s sister Brie Sheridan], and Martin [Henderson],” Breckenridge revealed in an interview with The List. “Those are my two closest. They’re my friends; they’re my people.”

It’s not unusual for Henderson to share videos of himself and Breckenridge goofing around on set on Instagram. He’s also called his Virgin River co-star “such a cool person and such a good actress.”

“She’s so honest with who she is, and that shows on screen … I just have such a big amount of respect for her as a person and as a performer,” he told Glamour.

Who is Alexandra Breckenridge married to in real life?

Alexandra Breckenridge at her baby shower in 2016 | Amy Graves/WireImage

One reason Breckenridge and Henderson don’t have an off-screen love connection? She’s happily married to Casey Hooper. The This Is Us actor wed her musician beau in 2015. The two met in 2012 at a Grammys afterparty. Hooper had just performed at the ceremony with Katy Perry.

Since getting hitched, Breckenridge and Hooper have had two kids. They welcomed a son named Jack in 2016 and a daughter named Billie in 2017. Rather than raise their kids in hectic Los Angeles, the couple have opted for a quieter life outside of Atlanta.

Is Martin Henderson dating anyone? Does he have a wife?

Martin Henderson in 2022 | Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

Breckenridge’s Virgin River co-star Henderson tends to stay quiet about his personal life. The New Zealand native is not married. However, he’s rumored to be dating an interior designer (and fellow Kiwi) named Penny.

While Henderson has never said “I do,” he’s said that if he ever gets down on one knee, he hopes he – like his character Jack – knows she’ll say yes.

“I’ve never proposed to someone, but I hope when I propose, I kind of know what the answer’s going to be,” he told Glamour. “I would hate to be in a situation where you’re like, ‘I don’t know, it’s 50-50, but I’m going to ask her anyway.’”

Previously, Henderson was linked to Mexican model Aisha Mendez. He also dated Demi Moore after her split from Ashton Kutcher. He later said the paparazzi attention that came with that relationship was “not fun.”

“I feel for her,” he told Australia’s Daily Telegraph in 2014. “I feel for anybody who has that level of celebrity where you can’t lead a normal life.”

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 releases Nov. 30.

