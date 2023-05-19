‘The Equalizer’: Laya DeLeon Hayes Teases Delilah’s ‘Big Moment’ in Season 3 Finale [Exclusive]

Brace yourself for an explosive season finale of The Equalizer. The third season of the CBS action-drama ends with Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) tangling with a former CIA colleague who’s out for revenge. Meanwhile, Robyn’s daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) find themselves in a hostage situation when a desperate robber targets a bodega. That leads to a “big moment” for Delilah, Hayes told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

In “Eye for an Eye,” Delilah is shopping with her aunt when she spots a fellow customer acting strangely. The training she’s received from her mom kicks in, and she quickly moves to alert Vi that something is wrong.

“We have to go, now,” she says in a teaser (via YouTube). “I think there’s a man up front about to rob the store.”

Delilah and Vi move for the exit, but before they can leave, the man pulls a gun on a clerk.

The Equalizer fans will have to tune in to the May 21 finale to see what happens next. But Hayes promises that it’s a can’t-miss turn of events for her character.

“It’s all leading up to a big moment that we’ll see and be excited by in the last episode,” she said.

It’s also the culmination of Delilah’s season 3 journey, which has seen Robyn’s teenage daughter coming to terms with her mom’s vigilante activities. At the same time, she’s also taking more control over her own life.

[L-R] Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Vi” Marsette | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“In the first and second season she was really trying to figure out her life after knowing what her mom does for a living and kind of compartmentalize that and try to figure out how to move forward with her family after the fact,” Hayes said. “I think in that last episode of season 2, you see her start to fully understand what her mom does for a living. And in season 3, it’s just been an extension of that and wanting to get more control and take more agency over herself and over the control that she does have, which has ultimately led to training.”

With The Equalizer Season 4 on the horizon, Hayes hopes Delilah continues to develop those skills her mom has taught her.

“I’ve been loving the training,” she said. “I hope that throughout the season and with season 4, we get to play around more with that and she follows more in her mom’s footsteps.”

The Equalizer Season 3 finale airs Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

