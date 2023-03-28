‘The Glory’: 4 Most Explicit and Sexual Scenes – Ranked

Over the past few years, K-dramas have broken their golden rule and started to explore more NSFW content. Dramas like Squid Game had a sex scene that made headlines, while Hit the Spot is all about sexual exploration. Netflix’s The Glory followed the trend in its dark revenge storyline with explicit and suggestive sexual scenes. The K-drama was tagged with an adult rating for a reason.

Yeon-jin and Jae-jun in ‘The Glory’ Episode 7 | via Netflix

4. Sa-ra self-gratified herself while high on drugs in ‘The Glory’

Sa-ra is a wild child in the K-drama who has no regard for others and only cares about having fun. In The Glory, fans saw an explicit scene where she is passed out on the couch next to two naked men. But the scene is not as sexual as expected. As the K-drama progressed, Dong-eun’s plan takes effect as Sa-ra no longer has Myeong-o to provide her with her drugs.

Believing that Myeong-o is missing or dead in The Glory, Sa-ra goes cold turkey for fear of being tied to him as one of his clients. But it is all a part of Dong-eun’s plan. To destroy her, Dong-eun has to ruin her reputation and her family. Everyone believes she is a good girl, with her parents owning a church.

Sa-ra’s explicit and sexual scenes occurred in The Glory Part 2 Episode 12. She received a text with a photo of a syringe and drugs ready. She is led to a room within the church under construction. At the same time, the churchgoers receive a text to a live stream.

Under the influence, Sa-ra begins to hallucinate a snake from the garden of Adam and Eve painted on the wall. But the scene has the snake manifest into Myeong-o and saying she was once on her knees for him. A flashback revealed how Sa-ra once pleasured him. Sa-ra is then seen with her hand underneath her skirt pleasuring herself, unaware people are watching. In Episode 15, Hye-jeong shares the video Myeong-o took of Sa-ra in the group chat.

3. Hye-jeong showed full frontal nudity in ‘The Glory’

While The Glory’s revenge storyline enthralled fans, they were not as pleased with the explicit and sexual scene with Hye-jeong. In Episode 15, Hye-jeong reveals a recording she found on Myeong-o’s iPad before his death. But Jae-jun stunned her by asking if she would raise a child with him. Being in love with him, she sees it as a way in. The scene shifts to Hye-jeong getting naked to join him in the tub. But the most fans see is her back.

Actor Cha Joo-young as Hye-jeong during NSFW scene in ‘The Glory’ Part 2. | via Netflix

In the same episode, Yeon-jin goes to his apartment and finds Hye-jeong. They get into an argument about Hye-jeong knowing who Yeo-jeong is. When she eggs on Yeon-jin about Jae-jun ignoring her, Yeon-jin tells her she bought the shirt she is wearing for him.

The Glory Part 2 has an explicit and sexual scene of Hye-jeong removing the shirt to reveal her naked chest. While only for a split second, fans see a lot of the character’s naked chest and her backside while only wearing underwear. Actor Cha Jooo-young stood by her NSFW scene in The Glory and how it perfectly explained her character.

2. Myeong-o sexually assaulted a supporting character in the K-drama

The male bullies are predators and villains through and through. The Glory implied that Myeong-o and Jae-jun would try to assault Yeon-jin’s victims sexually. Both characters force a teen Dong-eun not to hide her chest while she stood in the rain. Fans also saw how Myeong-o would forcefully kiss her. So-hee’s story in The Glory further proves Jae-jun’s vile nature. But Myeong-o’s evil and disturbing ways were revealed in an explicit and sexual scene in The Glory Part 2.

Myeong-o and Gyeong-ran in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netlfix

The Glory revealed what happened to Myeong-o and how Yeon-jin’s current victim was involved. Gyeong-ran was also one of her victims in high school and worked in Jae-jun’s clothing store. On the fateful night of Myeong-o’s death, she was sleeping in the store’s storage room. Hearing the commotion, she finds a bloody and barely alive Myeong-o asking for help.

When he touches her, The Glory revealed an explicit and sexual scene of horror. Myeong-o’s touch forced Gyeong-ran to remember when he forced her to touch his nether regions against her will. Remembering what he had done, she administered the final blow that killed him.

1. Yeon-jin and Jae-jun have an explicit and sexual scene in ‘The Glory’ second episode

After learning why Dong-eun seeks revenge in the first episode, The Glory Episode 2 has an explicit and sexual scene. The scene helped understand part of the eventual downfall of Yeon-jin and Jae-jun. In a lightly lit dressing room in Jae-jun’s store, Siesta, he and Yeon-jin are on the couch.

Yeon-jin and Jae-jun sex scene in ‘The Glory | via Netflix

The scene has a scantily clad Yeon-jin straddling Jae-jun with her skirt bunched around her hips. It is clear as day that the two characters are engaged in intercourse. While not explicitly seeing nudity, there are a lot of sexual sound effects and movements. It is the most explicit scene in the K-drama. As fans know, the revelation that they are having intercourse revealed Yeon-jin is having an affair and how it will destroy her life in the end.

The Glory is available on Netfix.