‘Hit the Spot’ K-Drama Captures Attention for Explicit Content and Sex Scenes

K-dramas have begun to evolve from its golden rule of no explicit material and the often seen fish-kiss. With the Hallyu Wave and global fame of K-content, K-dramas have taken on more sizzling romance and NSFW scenes. Squid Game, My Name, Money Heist: Korea, and a few more shocked fans with their small sex scenes. But the 2022 K-drama Hit the Spot breaks every single rule about full-frontal nudity, heat-raising conversation, sexual innuendos, sex scenes, and relationships.

The main cast of the explicit K-drama ‘Hit the Spot’ | via Coupang Play

Son Hee-jae rediscovers her sexual persona as she helps host a romance podcast

The short eight-episode K-drama is more than the explicit content that has fans talking. Hit the Spot focuses on the female character Son Hee-jae (Hani). She has been in a long-term relationship for the past five years, but there is one major problem – their sex life. When Hee-jae is tasked to host an explicit relationship podcast with her best friend and co-worker, it opens Hee-jae’s eyes to reality.

In all her relationships, Hee-jae has never had a fully intimate and successful sexual experience. With no real background in the subject, she is forced to do the podcast regardless and thrust into a world of sexual delight and reawakening. Along the way, she realizes that sex should not be seen as taboo. Whether in a relationship or not.

Meanwhile, Hit the Spot K-drama also focuses on Hee-jae’s best friend, Mi-na (Woohee). She is confident in her sex life and how she views relationships. While cautious in taking a sexual partner, she too realizes that her romantic life is missing something.

‘Hit the Spot’ causes seasoned K-drama fans to blush with its sex scenes and erotic conversations

Before watching Hit the Spot, viewers are given a fair warning that the first scene they will see is highly explicit, with an NC-17 rating. While K-drama fans have come to not be too stunned by characters engaging in sex scenes with no shirts, Hit the Spot takes it to a new level. The opening scene is best described as – pornographic. The scene is an acted-out NSFW scene that two characters watch to get in the mood before engaging in their sexual rendevous.

The scene is only one of many that viewers will see in the K-drama. While other dramas make it a point to cover up a woman’s chest and the male’s rear, Hit the Spot does neither. It is the type of K-drama that one should watch with headphones on and away from prying eyes.

Hit the Spot is one of the few dramas that goes “all the way” with its sex scenes. Do not worry. The scenes are done in a more cinematic and dream-like vision instead of raunchy. Maybe a little raunchy where one scene takes place in a gym locker room.

Beyond the sex scenes in Hit the Spot, the K-drama also discusses everything to do with a sexual experience. Hee-jae goes with Mi-na to visit her first sex shop and discover what would work best for her first time. Meanwhile, their podcast openly discusses climaxing, sexual partners, self-esteem, items found at the back of Spencer’s, protection, masturbation, and more.

Do not be fooled – ‘Hit the Spot’ K-drama shares realistic sex education and relationship help

While there is a lot of explicit material in Hit the Spot, the K-drama sets out to help viewers explore what it means to be confident and secure in their sex lives and relationships. Hee-jae and Mi-na’s podcast encourages listeners not to feel ashamed of their sex drive. At the same time, they advise on anonymous stories. Like co-workers who went all the way but found themselves acting awkward around the office.

The K-drama goes deeper into exploring adequate, safe, and consensual sex. For example, Mi-na looks into her sexual partners and asks for a recent medical checkup and criminal backstory. Meanwhile, their podcast tells its readers that sexual relationships are a two-way street. The lesson applies to Hee-jae. She realizes her entire relationship has always been about him, and she has never felt like a priority in and outside the bedroom.

Healthy relationships become a key lesson in the K-drama. Hit the Spot also does not shy away from discussing the medical aspects of sex. There are discussions about the morning-after pill, regular checkups with a doctor, monthly cycles, and how sex affects a person psychologically.

While Hit the Spot sways from what fans would expect from a K-drama, it still has a riveting central storyline that can be appreciated. The lead characters explore what it means to find oneself sexually and its connection to a profound romance.

Hit the Spot is available on Viki.