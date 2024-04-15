'The Golden Bachelor' contestant April Kirkwood posted a telling statement on Theresa Nist's Instagram as news of Theresa's divorce from Gerry Turner comes to light.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor introduced Gerry Turner to single women in his age group. While he sustained close connections with several contestants, he got down on one knee for Theresa Nist at the end of the season. Gerry and Theresa tied the knot on live TV in January 2024. Unfortunately, they announced their divorce in April 2024. Here’s what fellow contestant April Kirkwood posted on Theresa’s Instagram in light of the news.

Fans watching The Golden Bachelor expected Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner to stay together for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, the couple decided to divorce after just a few months of marriage. Gerry and Theresa spoke publicly about their split, claiming they were still very much in love with each other. Unfortunately, they couldn’t figure out the logistics, like where they hoped to live. While they initially discussed moving to South Carolina together, they never made the move.

Theresa posted the news about the divorce to Instagram on April 15, 2024. She posted the quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” followed by a caption explaining her headspace.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support, and kindness to me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Theresa wrote in the caption. “You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text, or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so.”

Theresa went on to say that heading on The Golden Bachelor and marrying Turner was “one of the most incredible experiences” of her life. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, and that’s OK,” she continued, adding that she took many “positives” from the show.

“I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way,” Theresa wrote. “Keep smiling, keep laughing … I will. I love you all.”

The post received a lot of comments. April Kirkwood, a fellow contestant who got to know Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, posted a telling comment to Theresa.

“I wish you the very best,” she wrote. “I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

April said she had a great experience on the show, so exactly what she’s referring to is unclear.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor runner-up, Leslie Fhima, was devastated when Gerry Turner didn’t choose her at the end of the season. Gerry made a lot of promises to Leslie that he couldn’t keep. While Leslie supported Gerry and Theresa Nist by attending their televised wedding, she clarified that it wasn’t easy for her to continue life as usual post-breakup.

Despite her heartbreak, Leslie shows support for Theresa. She commented positively on Theresa’s post about her divorce from Gerry.

“I love you my friend,” Leslie wrote. “I’m so happy to call you that … you’re beautiful inside and out.”

Leslie commented on the divorce before Theresa’s post. A fan negatively commented about Gerry and Theresa on Leslie’s Instagram, and Leslie wrote back.

“Sorry you feel that way,” Leslie responded to the fan. “I’m very good friends with Theresa. I hope they get through this with respect from everyone.”

