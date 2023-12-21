Theresa Nist revealed that she would love to invite Leslie Fhima to her wedding, but she wasn't sure the 'The Golden Bachelor' runner up would feel comfortable attending.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are busy preparing themselves for their upcoming nuptials. While The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist, is busy getting ready to walk down the aisle, she’s still figuring out the guest list for her January wedding. While Nist insists she would happily invite Leslie Fhima to the big event, she seems uncertain whether Fhima will attend.

Theresa Nist is hopeful that some of her ‘The Golden Bachelor’ competitors will attend her wedding

Theresa Nist would be happy to see all of the women she shared the mansion with at her January wedding. The The Golden Bachelor winner revealed during an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour that she was hopeful several of her former housemates would make the trek to the wedding. Still, she had a few specific names for her guest list.

According to Nist, she said she hoped Faith Martin, Sandra Mason, Edith Aguirre, and Ellen Goltzer would attend. Turner said he was hopeful that Anna Zalk would be at the wedding. Martin was ousted after the infamous hometowns episode of The Golden Bachelor. Martin later revealed that she knew her connection with Gerry dwindled following his visit to Washington State. She explained that it became clear their lifestyles were simply incompatible.

Anna Zalk went home during week 1 of The Golden Bachelor. Aguirre was left without a rose in week 3. Mason and Goltzer both left in week 5 of the competition.

She understands if Leslie Fhima opts not to attend

While Nist and Turner were happy to name women they’d love to see at their wedding, things turned a bit tense regarding Leslie Fhima. While Fhima and Nist grew close during their time inside the mansion, it’s unclear if she would want to attend the couple’s wedding.

During her appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Nist revealed that she would be happy to invite Fhima to the event but wasn’t sure if she would be willing to attend. Nist seems to understand why Fhima would want to sit this one out. While The Golden Bachelor was largely devoid of drama between the contestants, Gerry Turner did, in fact, break Fhima’s heart, and there were plenty of intense moments during the show’s final moments. Fhima has spoken about her experience on the series at length, and while she has nothing bad to say about Nist, she’s got some thoughts on Turner.

Leslie Fhima still has some hard feelings about how things happened

Leslie Fhima had a visceral reaction to being rejected by Turner in favor of Nist. Fhima has spoken at length about her feelings and why she reacted so strongly to Turner’s sudden letdown. Fhima said she was completely caught off guard by the rejection.

The 64-year-old fitness instructor insists that Turner led her on until the last moment, even telling her she was “the one” during the competition. In her own interview for Bachelor Happy Hour, Fhima struggled to say she respected Turner. It was obvious she still harbored negative feelings toward him. She doesn’t feel the same way toward Nist. Still, it seems unlikely that she’ll want to watch her friend and former love interest tie the knot on national TV. Only time will tell, though.