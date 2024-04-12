Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner were supposed to go on a honeymoon trip to Italy after 'The Golden Bachelor.' Did they ever make it?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor initially ended well for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. The happy couple got married in January 2024 on live TV, and they seemed elated to start the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, Theresa and Gerry announced their divorce in April 2024. So, did they ever get to go on their honeymoon?

Did ‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner go on their honeymoon?

The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, found love on the show and didn’t waste time before getting married. Unfortunately, just a few months after tying the knot, they announced they were going their separate ways.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said on Good Morning America.

Fans likely remember that ABC gifted Gerry and Theresa a honeymoon to Italy, as that’s where Theresa wanted to visit again in Europe. However, the couple didn’t get to go on their dream vacation together before announcing their divorce. They planned to take the trip in May 2024.

Theresa posted to Instagram in January 2024 about planning the honeymoon trip. “Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy … flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany, and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast,” she wrote. “I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

The couple talked about their Italy honeymoon in March 2024

The Golden Bachelor couple spoke about their relationship on the Dear Shandy podcast in March 2024. They discussed the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance marriage, but they also mentioned the light at the end of the tunnel — and that was their honeymoon.

“Coming up, we’re about to be doing a lot of things together,” Theresa Nist said while talking about spending time in Gerry Turner’s home state of Indiana. “We’ll be going away with his friends; we’ll be going to Italy. There’s a lot. And then I’ll be coming back here. So, a lot will happen.”

On the podcast, Theresa also reflected on how hard it would be for either of them to move closer to the other.

“It’s a lot to unpack and to change,” she said. “It’s not like you can just go. We’re going to work through this. This is going to work; we just have to figure it out.”

Given what fans now know about Gerry and Theresa’s divorce, the couple’s upcoming trips are likely canceled.

An insider said Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s marriage was ‘tough for months’

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner appeared happy for The Golden Bachelor press appearances. However, an insider told People that the couple had issues for months leading to the divorce. The source claimed the marriage “was never going to work” because “they never lived together.”

“Things have been tough for months,” the source claimed. “They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding.”

According to TMZ, Gerry officially filed the divorce paperwork on Friday, April 12, just hours after announcing the separation to the public. Gerry cited “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason.

