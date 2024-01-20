'The Golden Bachelor' couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner decided on when they're heading to Italy for their honeymoon. Here's what Theresa told a fan.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor ended with a spectacular Golden Wedding funded by the network. Bachelor Nation fans witnessed Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner say “I do” — and the fun isn’t over yet. Theresa and Gerry still have to head to their honeymoon destination in Italy. Here’s what Theresa told a fan about when she and Gerry are headed abroad.

The Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner had a beautiful televised wedding, and fans saw Theresa walk down the aisle and exchange vows with the show’s lead. Theresa and Gerry were happy to share their big day with family, friends, Bachelor Nation’s most notable couples, the rest of The Golden Bachelor cast, and every fan who tuned in via cable. As for their honeymoon, the event won’t be televised. But ABC did offer them an all-expenses paid trip to Italy to celebrate their newfound love.

Theresa noted that she had always wanted to visit Italy, so this honeymoon was a dream for her. Before the wedding, the couple spoke to People about their plans post-wedding and when the honeymoon might happen.

“There’s been so much going on since the show ended,” Theresa said. “After the wedding, we’re going to be able to sit together and really decide, because it’s been a whirlwind. There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there’ll be so much to look forward to.”

Now, it looks like Theresa and Gerry nailed down a date.

“Whatever happened to the ‘Honeymoon’??” a fan asked Theresa on Instagram.

“It’s going to happen in the spring when the weather is warmer in Italy!” Theresa replied. With this in mind, fans should watch for Gerry and Theresa heading to Europe in the spring of 2024.

Gerry Turner said he and Theresa Nist also considered a ‘mini-moon’

While ABC is funding a trip to Italy for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the couple has other trips in mind. Gerry told People that he and Theresa considered taking a “mini-moon.” However, if they went forth with this idea, Gerry said he’d try to keep it a secret.

“Then, all of a sudden, people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth,” he said of a possible mini-moon. “There’s a little bit of anonymity that I’m looking forward to when things settle down. And we can just enjoy each other’s company without some of the glitz and glamor that’s been thrown our way lately.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ lead may have already made a huge move to New Jersey

Before The Golden Bachelor wedding, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner said they had an interest in moving to Charleston, South Carolina.

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with,” Gerry told People. “And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

It appears plans have changed. Gerry later told People that he grew to love Theresa’s hometown of Shrewsbury, New Jersey. “I like that area, and Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” he said. “So, we have more than one option to explore. We’ll find the spot that we’re both happy with.”

Evidence on Instagram suggests Gerry may have already made a huge move, or he’s touring the area. Theresa posted photos of Gerry and their new dog, Cody, walking along the Jersey Shore and touring the local restaurants she loves. It seems likely that Gerry’s extended stay in Jersey indicates he already packed his bags.

