'The Golden Bachelor' couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are still deciding where to live. Here's what Theresa's posting that may hint at a big move for Gerry.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is over, and Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are officially married. Theresa and Gerry walked down the aisle for all to see in January 2024. Now, the couple has a huge decision regarding where to live. Here are the clues Theresa recently gave that indicate Gerry might be willing to move to New Jersey despite his Indiana roots.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Theresa Nist gave clues that Gerry Turner might move to New Jersey

The Golden Bachelor wedding was beautiful, as Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner said “I do” in front of friends, family, Bachelor Nation alums, and fans watching ABC from home. The couple now has the opportunity to head to Italy for their honeymoon. And they also need to decide what state to call their permanent home.

Theresa is from New Jersey, while Gerry lives in Indiana. After their wedding, Gerry and Theresa spoke to People about where they may potentially end up. Gerry said he’s warming up to moving to Theresa’s home state.

“I like that area, and Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” Gerry said. “So, we have more than one option to explore. We’ll find the spot that we’re both happy with.”

It looks like Gerry’s spending significant time in New Jersey post-wedding. On Jan. 12, 2024, Theresa posted photos and videos to Instagram of Gerry and his dog on the Jersey Shore.

The following day, Theresa posted photos of her and her spouse at Americana Diner in her home state. “A diner date is part of our story … so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner,” she captioned the post. “(We are kinda famous for them here!) Eggs, bacon, and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet, and a fruit cup for me. So much fun meeting new and old friends!”

Finally, she posted additional photos on Jan. 14, 2024. Theresa took Gerry to Trama’s Trattoria, a Tuscan Italian restaurant she adores. According to the Instagram post, their meal included “delicious” artichoke salad, burrata salad, fluke francese, rigatoni, and (Theresa’s favorite) “tiramisu served affogato style.” Theresa included footage of Gerry happily eating his rigatoni dish.

She ended the post with, “Trama’s may be the reason Gerry stays in New Jersey. Thank you, Trama’s!!”

We can’t say if Theresa is winking at fans with her final sentence, but she might be suggesting that Gerry’s heavily leaning toward a New Jersey move.

The couple previously discussed moving to Charleston, South Carolina

Before The Golden Bachelor wedding, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner discussed moving to South Carolina. While neither of them had ever lived in South Carolina, they thought it served as the perfect middle ground for both of them.

“You know, I have a son and a daughter,” Theresa told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons in Shrewsbury. But, I have a son who lives in South Carolina. So, it would be an hour and 45 minutes from there. We want the family to visit all the time.”

Theresa added that Gerry’s always dreamed of living in the state, he just never shared it. “He’s always had this thought for the last two years, and no one really knew that,” she said on the podcast. “So, it was sort of like, ‘Are you going to move to Indiana?’ I keep saying, ‘I’m not moving to Indiana.’”

