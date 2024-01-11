'The Golden Bachelor' star Faith Martin hasn't given up on love. Here's what she said about flirting with someone new -- and the clue she gave about their identity.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor ended on a high note for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, but frontrunner Faith Martin left the show heartbroken. She and Gerry had an undeniable connection, and he met her family during hometowns. Unfortunately, Gerry appeared to send Faith home due to lifestyle differences — but Faith isn’t giving up on love. Here’s what she said about dating now, and she gave a clue that she’s flirting with someone from Bachelor Nation.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Faith Martin hinted that she’s flirting with someone in Bachelor Nation

Fans adored The Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin, and many viewers expected Gerry Turner to choose her. Faith and Gerry had one of the most romantic connections in the series. However, they had serious lifestyle differences that might’ve made it difficult for their relationship to last in the real world. Thus, Gerry sent Faith home.

When Faith was first eliminated, she didn’t believe she’d find another man like Gerry. However, she seems to have changed her tune. She spoke to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast about dating after The Golden Bachelor.

“I haven’t been on a date yet or anything, but I have flirted a little bit,” Faith said on the podcast. “I have somebody that I was really, really flirting with a little. And I actually was feeling like it would be so fun to meet up with that person.”

Ashley asked Faith if this person lived in her town, and she said no. The podcast host then asked if it was someone who slid into Faith’s DMs.

“I’m not gonna say,” Faith said.

“Oh, because it might be somebody we know?” Ashley asked.

“It might be!” Faith revealed.

Faith Martin at the Golden Wedding | James Clark/Disney via Getty Images

She said she’s open to moving for love despite what happened in ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The Golden Bachelor showed Faith Martin and Gerry Turner at a crossroads regarding their future living situation. Faith had strong ties to her community in Benton City, Washington, and she told Gerry that moving would be hard for her. Gerry lived in Indiana and wasn’t sure he could commit to living in Washington. Their living situation was a significant factor in their breakup.

While speaking on the Almost Famous Podcast, Faith wanted to clarify that she’s willing to move for love. “I never said I wouldn’t move,” Faith recalled. “I said it’s important that a person knows my pull to my community, to my kids, to my grandkids. I’m not gonna lie. I’m not a person who can see their kids twice a year. That’s not me. I would love to share time; I would love to get an RV and travel between two places. I would love to live in a central location that was warm and sunny in the winter. You know, I would love to have that with somebody that I was in love with.”

How does Faith Martin feel about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after their wedding?

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had their televised Golden Wedding, and every woman who participated in the season was invited. Despite her heartbreak, Faith Martin attended. And she said she had an “amazing” time.

“It was amazing last night. It was amazing and fun,” Faith told the Almost Famous podcast about the wedding. “And to connect with everybody in Bachelor Nation and to see Gerry and Theresa so happy.”

While Faith had an incredible time, she admitted that it was “a little bit hard” seeing Gerry tie the knot with Theresa. However, she maintains a close friendship with the happy couple, which she says helps her “heart heal.”

