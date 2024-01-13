'The Golden Bachelor' wedding was beautiful, but not everything happened perfectly. Here are the 2 major malfunctions that occurred.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, are officially married, and fans saw the beautiful wedding. The network helped pull together the momentous event, and famous Bachelor Nation alums were there to witness the day. However, not every moment went off without a hitch. Here’s what happened to Theresa’s dress and the wedding rings.

‘The Golden Wedding’ had a ring malfunction, according to officiant Susan Noles

The Golden Bachelor wedding showed the union between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. And they chose contestant Susan Noles to officiate the event. Noles owns the wedding officiant company Nuptial by Noles, and she was thrilled to have a part in Gerry and Theresa’s big day.

While speaking on The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Susan explained a mishap with the wedding rings. She explained that she was shown the container of rings that the ring bearer, 6-year-old Henry, would carry.

“They said, ‘Alls you have to do is pull this ribbon. It will slide right off,'” Susan told the podcast hosts about the ordeal. They never mentioned they were pinned into the ribbon. So, I’m tugging, and I’m tugging, and I’m looking up at Gerry, and he starts manhandling it. But once he took the pin out, then the ribbon did.”

So, what was the point of the pins? “They didn’t want little Henry to drop them or lose them on the way,” Susan noted.

Theresa Nist also had an issue with her wedding dress

‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding | John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor wedding showed Theresa Nist in her gorgeous wedding dress. The beautiful bride wore a Badgley Mischka mermaid gown featuring off-the-shoulder straps with a sweetheart neckline, floral embroidery, and a tulle skirt. In addition to Theresa’s dress, Mischka dressed four bridesmaids in chiffon gowns for the wedding.

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Nist told People before her big day. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that’s the one I picked out!”

Unfortunately, Theresa had issues with the dress. A strap on the gown broke when Gerry and Theresa were set to kiss each other in front of millions of viewers. However, many fans likely didn’t notice the mishap, as the strap was reattached during a commercial break. Theresa changed into a second dress for the reception, keeping the strap issue out of sight and out of mind.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple reunited in New Jersey after the wedding

The Golden Bachelor wedding is over, but Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s love story is just beginning. The couple initially thought they might move to South Carolina. However, Gerry might be convinced to move to Theresa’s home state of New Jersey. He posted to Instagram about reuniting with Theresa in her hometown after the wedding.

“After a 10-hour drive with Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home-cooked meal in Shrewsbury,” Gerry posted to Instagram with photos of Theresa and their dinner. “It was incredibly delicious.”

Gerry and Theresa still have to plan their incredible honeymoon in Italy. The couple decided to take their time figuring out the logistics of their trip.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.