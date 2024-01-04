'The Golden Bachelor' wedding is here, and we finally get to see what Theresa Nist's wedding dress looks like. Here's what she had to say about her look.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor wedding is finally here, and we can’t wait to tune in to see Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s wedding. When Gerry got down on one knee for Theresa during the show finale, we knew she’d say yes. And now, the biggest Bachelor Nation event of the decade will take place live — and we have numerous questions before Theresa walks down the aisle. So, what does Theresa’s dress look like? Here’s what she said about it being not what she originally “envisioned.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding has Theresa Nist in a dress she hadn’t ‘envisioned’

The Golden Bachelor wedding will be beautiful as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot. And we can’t wait to see what Gerry and Theresa wear.

Theresa’s wedding dress will surely be the talk of Bachelor Nation, and we can only imagine how difficult it was for her to choose. Given what Theresa said about her daughter, Jen, it seems likely that Jen had a significant role in selecting the gown. “My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings, and she is incredible,” Theresa told People about her daughter. “She’s put together the vision board. She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, OK, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it, pretty much.”

Theresa also noted that her enemy-turned-friend from the show, Kathy Swarts, helped her choose the gown

So, what do we know about Theresa’s wedding dress? While the blushing bride-to-be hasn’t spilled too much, she told People that it wasn’t the original look she envisioned. Theresa called her bridal look “traditional and modern,” adding, “It’s really not what I envisioned I would wear.”

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Theresa noted. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that’s the one I picked out!”

As for Gerry, he plans on wearing a black tuxedo.

Theresa Nist wore a dazzling dress for her wedding rehearsal

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

If Theresa Nist’s rehearsal dinner dress indicates what she’s wearing for The Golden Bachelor wedding, we’re in for glitz and glamour. Gerry Turner posted photos of the wedding rehearsal dinner to Instagram. Theresa wore a tight, sequined gold sleeveless midi dress with a high neckline. She also wore a pink fur stole wrap. To complete the look, she had gold stilettos.

Gerry went with a more casual look for the evening, opting for jeans, an untucked button-up, and a blazer.

“What a great day leading up to our wedding day,” Gerry captioned the post. “But Jan 4th is THE BIG DAY. So excited.”

Whatever Theresa chooses to wear as her gown, it’s clear she’s ready to steal the show with a jaw-dropping look. Theresa continues to prove that she’s not afraid to wear high-fashion looks in her 70s. While there’s a chance that she might not opt for a white gown (considering it’s her second marriage), we do expect that amongst the glamour, she’ll take the traditional color route and go for white.

