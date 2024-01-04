'The Golden Bachelor' wedding is finally here. Here's the date and time of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist exchanging vows, plus how to watch.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor wedding is finally here, and fans can’t wait to witness Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s big day. Gerry connected with Theresa early in his season and got down on one knee for her during the stunning finale. Now, the two seniors are ready to tie the knot for the second time. Here’s what to know about The Golden Bachelor wedding date and time, plus how to watch.

The Golden Bachelor wedding airs live on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. It begins at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 10 p.m. ET. Fans hoping to catch the wedding live can tune in to ABC or ABC.com with a cable login. Fans without cable access can stream the wedding starting on Jan. 5 via Hulu or Disney+.

Viewers who hope to watch the wedding live without cable access can do so with other subscription services. Any service that offers ABC live, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, serves as an additional viewing option.

Theresa Nist described the wedding venue as ‘very elegant’

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor wedding will take place at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. While ABC is paying for the event, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got to make decisions regarding the look and feel of their big day. While speaking to People, Theresa said she went with “all pale colors of pinks and peaches” for a “light and airy look.” Overall, the venue is “very elegant, but not stuffy,” she said.

As for the reception, Gerry and Theresa will bust out their dance moves with a choreographed first dance. The couple took dance lessons, which included “long” rehearsals, just for their big day.

Theresa also had special requests when it came to the flowers. “I love any type of flower, and that’s what we’re incorporating into this,” she said. “The bouquet will be a wide array of flowers. Mostly roses, but all different beautiful flowers.”

Regarding the food, Gerry’s most excited about the sweets. But he and Theresa were in “lockstep” regarding the dinner menu, which includes halibut, steak, and an option for vegetarians. For the cakes, they have two. Gerry chose a vanilla cake with chocolate mousse and cappuccino cream frosting, and Theresa chose a raspberry lemon cake.

Will fans get to see any part of their honeymoon?

While The Golden Bachelor wedding is televised, the honeymoon won’t be. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will head to Italy, courtesy of ABC, after they wed. They’ll enjoy anonymity while abroad to decide what’s next for them.

Gerry and Theresa aren’t rushing to Italy right after the wedding, either. While ABC gave them the trip for their honeymoon, the happy couple still has to arrange when they want to go. Additionally, they still need to decide where they want to live post-wedding. Initially, they decided on South Carolina. But Gerry might’ve changed his tune after spending ample time in New Jersey with Theresa.

Gerry and Theresa have both been quite active on social media since the end of The Golden Bachelor. While their whole lives won’t be televised, we can anticipate seeing plenty of memorable moments online in the future.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.