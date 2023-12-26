'The Golden Bachelor' wedding is coming soon, and fans can't wait to see who's invited. Here's what Theresa Nist's brother said about the guest list.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brought Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist together, and fans can’t wait to see them get married in January 2024. They seem perfect for each other, and they’re now navigating life together as an engaged couple in their 70s. So, what do we know about The Golden Bachelor wedding guest list? Here’s what Theresa’s brother said about who’s attending from her family.

The brother of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ winner Theresa Nist gave wedding guest details regarding their family

The Golden Bachelor fans saw Gerry Turner get down on one knee for Theresa Nist, and the couple couldn’t be happier to get married soon after their engagement. The Golden wedding is set to air live on Jan. 4, 2024. And fans are curious about who they’ll see in attendance.

Theresa’s brother, Vinny Galanti, will attend the wedding, and he shared information regarding who from Theresa’s side of the family will attend.

“We’re happy. My whole family is going,” he told The Sun. “Everyone’s getting flown. So all expenses paid – airfare and hotels. A lot of my family members have never experienced any of this stuff before. I’ve traveled a lot in my career for bodybuilding, and I’m used to it, so it’s going to be pretty cool just to see their faces on how they’re going to get treated.”

Theresa has a brother, two sisters, a son, a daughter, and six grandsons. In addition to her immediate family, Vinny noted that Theresa invited close friends and family from her late husband’s side. The guests will fly to the wedding destination, La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, on Jan. 2, and leave on Jan. 7.

Reality Steve thinks many of the women from Gerry Turner’s season will attend

The Golden Bachelor couple will likely have numerous guests from the franchise at the wedding. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner will probably have several Bachelor alums flying in to see them on their big day.

“Very few people know Gerry and Theresa,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “I’m sure a lot of the women from Gerry’s season will be there. But, any Bachelor alumni going are basically going for a free vacation. It’s not like they’re buddy-buddies with Gerry and Theresa and talk with them and hang out with them all the time. … I just think it’ll be funny to see the couples that show up to this thing because these couples literally have [no relationship with Gerry or Theresa].”

A fan on Reddit echoed similar sentiments regarding The Golden Bachelor wedding guests. “In addition to their family and friends, all of the ladies on The Golden Bachelor will be invited to the wedding,” they commented. “There will also be a lot of what is referred to as ‘Bachelor Royalty,’ those who have been part of The Bachelor franchise for years, like Trista and Ryan [Sutter], and Sean [Lowe] and Catherine [Giudici]. I would expect Joey [Graziadei] to be there, too.”

Theresa Nist doesn’t know if Leslie Fhima will come to the wedding

The Golden Bachelor finale showed Gerry Turner telling runner-up Leslie Fhima that she wasn’t the one for him. Leslie expressed anger and frustration with Gerry, as she felt strung along by his previous words and actions. And the show’s end likely took a toll on her friendship with Theresa Nist. Theresa shared that she plans to invite Leslie to the wedding but doesn’t know if she’ll attend.

“I would invite Leslie,” Theresa told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I don’t know if she would come.”

Theresa explained how close she and Leslie became. “I cooked her dinner; she taught me exercise routines,” Theresa said. “We sat and talked a lot. We, all the time, cried together. So, this isn’t fun to have that happen to any other human being. I didn’t like that.”

