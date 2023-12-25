'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner will make new Christmas traditions with Theresa Nist. But he still has one tradition from his late-wife that he keeps.

ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor is over, and fans saw Gerry Turner get down on one knee for Theresa Nist. Gerry and Theresa were widows before meeting each other, connecting on their shared grief. Now that the holidays are here, the engaged couple must figure out new plans. But it seems likely that Gerry will keep this Christmas tradition from his late wife, Toni Turner.

Fans look forward to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s winter wedding after Christmas. The Golden Bachelor couple plans to get married live on ABC on Jan. 4, 2023. Fans who watched the show can’t wait to see the happy bride and groom, as it wasn’t an easy road for both Gerry and Theresa.

Now, Gerry and Theresa are enjoying life. With the 2023 holiday season upon them, they face some critical choices regarding how they want to spend Christmas and the New Year. Before The Golden Bachelor finale aired, Gerry told People he keeps up with a Christmas tradition his late wife, Toni Turner, started. And it involves baking.

“I know it sounds silly, but she was really good at making cinnamon balls at Christmas,” Gerry explained. “She’d spend hours. They were delicious. So all of us, both girls and myself now, have decided that whatever we do on Christmas, we’re going to make cinnamon balls. She loved Christmas; she loved decorating and doing all that stuff.”

Fans saw Gerry’s daughters and granddaughters meet Theresa and runner-up Leslie Fhima during the finale. Gerry’s family expressed their love for Theresa when they first met her. It’s clear that Theresa is likely invited to bake cinnamon balls with the family.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner will spend the holidays together with their ‘blended family’

While The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner still has traditions with his late wife that he hopes to continue, he and Theresa Nist will make new memories. On Dec. 9, 2023, Gerry posted a photo of Theresa with his daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, and her daughter, Jen. The daughters all wear sweatshirts stating, “A Very Gerry Christmas.”

“Going to be a very Gerry Christmas with Theresa and our blended family,” Gerry captioned the post.

We can’t say where Gerry and Theresa plan to spend the holidays. Gerry lives in Indiana, while Theresa lives in New Jersey. The couple plans on moving to South Carolina. In the meantime, Gerry was recently in New Jersey attending a holiday party with his soon-to-be wife and had a blast.

“People in New Jersey are AWESOME. And they know how to throw a party,” Gerry captioned an Instagram post showing him smiling with Theresa at the party on Dec. 8, 2023. As of Dec. 11, 2023, Gerry’s still in Theresa’s hometown. He posted a photo of them at dinner in Seabright, New Jersey.

As for Theresa, she’s extremely happy to call Gerry her fiancé. She posted a photo of the two on Dec. 11, 2023, in front of a giant Christmas tree. “Best Christmas present ever,” she captioned the post.

