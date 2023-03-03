‘The Great’ Season 3 Sets May 2023 Release Date; ‘Audiences Are Not Prepared,’ Says Series Star

The Great’s reign continues at Hulu. The streamer has confirmed a May 12 release date for season 3 of the irreverent Emmy-winning series loosely inspired by the life of Russia’s Catherine the Great.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter and Elle Fanning as Catherine in ‘The Great’ Season 3 Episode 1 | Christian Black/Hulu

All 10 episodes in The Great’s third season will be available to stream on Friday, May 12 on Hulu.

Season 3 continues to follow the unconventional royal marriage of Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult), who are facing some seemingly insurmountable problems after the events of last season. In the finale, Catherine had all of Peter’s friends imprisoned. She then attempted to kill her husband. Though she mistakenly attacked his body double, Pugachev, instead, Peter’s witnessed the attack and knows his wife wanted him dead. (Or thought she did. The way she threw herself into his arms afterward indicated she had some mixed feelings about the assassination attempt.)

Here’s the rest of Hulu’s synopsis for The Great Season 3:

Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting, and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles, and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

‘The Great’ star Elle Fanning says next season ‘is truly spectacular’

Huzzah! ? Let us celebrate! #TheGreat will return for a third season on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/HkiNe3kECG — The Great (@TheGreatHulu) January 11, 2022

Filming on The Great Season 3 wrapped in early December 2022. Fanning took to Instagram to tease the new season and share a few behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew.

“THE GREAT’ Season 3 is all wrapped up!!! Another 6 months of happiness, debauchery, and chaos with my favorite people,” she wrote. “Audiences are not prepared for this season… it is truly spectacular.”

“So much hard work goes into this show and it is the crew behind the scenes holding it all together,” The Girl From Plainville star added. “Until then, here are a few non-spoiling photos of our last filming week in Caserta – HUZZAH.”

The Great Season 2 premiered in November 2021. Hulu renewed the show for a third season in January 2022. In addition to Fanning and Hoult, The Great also stars Phoebe Fox as Catherine’s friend Marial; Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo; Charity Wakefield as Georgina, Gwilym Lee as Grigor; Adam Godley as the Archbishop (aka Archie); Douglas Hodge as General Velementov; and Belinda Bromilow as Peter’s aunt Elizabeth.

The Great Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.

