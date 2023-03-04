‘The Hills’: Spencer Pratt Claims a ‘Creepy’ Producer Asked Heidi Montag to Fake a Pregnancy Scare

The Hills was one of the popular reality shows of the late 2000s. The original MTV series went off the air years ago. But now, one of its stars, Spencer Pratt, is lifting the lid on the show on his TikTok series, The Spills. He claims a “creepy” producer asked his now-wife, Heidi Montag, to fake a pregnancy scare for the drama.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag became famous for ‘The Hills’

(L-R): TV personality Spencer Pratt and actress Heidi Montag arrive at “The Hills” Season 3 Premiere held at the LG House on August 8th, 2007 in Malibu, California. | Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

The Hills is the popular spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The series focused on the personal and professional lives of its cast members living in Los Angeles, California. Created by Adam DiVello, The Hills initially focused on Lauren Conrad, who first starred in Laguna Beach.

However, as the show grew in popularity, other cast members began receiving as much airtime as Conrad. Eventually, The Hills became an ensemble cast. The show followed Conrad’s housemate Heidi Montag, their friends Whitney Port and Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Montag’s controversial boyfriend, Pratt.

Multiple cast members left the show, including Conrad and Port. Pratt and Montag, who were already married by the final season, were kicked off the show for erratic behavior. The Hills ran for six seasons from 2006 until its cancelation in 2010.

Spencer Pratt said ‘The Hills’ producer asked Heidi Montag to make up a storyline

Spencer Pratt Calls Out "Creepy" The Hills Producer Over Heidi Montag's Fake Pregnancy Plot https://t.co/r58ZBTsqB1 — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2022

Pratt wasn’t a fan favorite during his time on The Hills. But he made for good TV, and his villainous antics kept viewers coming. The Hills was often criticized for always creating narratives commonly found in scripted TV. And Pratt confirmed as much in his TikTok series The Spills.

In one video, Pratt reveals that everything on the show was staged. He then recounted a time when Montag was asked to fake a pregnancy scare for ratings. “That was all set up,” he shared (via E! News). “We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old, maybe 21-year-old woman to go pretend like she thinks she’s pregnant with a guy that’s already making her look bad,” he said.

Pratt called out DiVello for the behavior, saying, “Adam DiVello, the producer, is as creepy as creepy gets.” Montag jumped on the TikTok and gave a detailed side of the story. She revealed that when the producers approached her with the story, she was excited to do it because she wanted more screen time.

In another TikTok video, Pratt said the producer told his wife to pretend she was worried about being pregnant because she was “reckless out in Hollywood” or had missed her birth control.

Spencer Pratt revealed more about his and Heidi Montag’s time on ‘The Hills’

HOW TO BE FAMOUS ft. Spencer Pratt ?? WATCH FULL EPISODE NOW https://t.co/X1mnni9haX pic.twitter.com/denEwobMqp — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) June 15, 2022

Pratt’s accusations against DiVello and the show don’t end with the fake pregnancy scare. The reality TV star revealed that the producer assaulted his wife. Appearing in the Call Her Daddy podcast, Pratt told host Alex Cooper, “[He] put his hand like ass cheek grab and the security to the point where he like chopped his hand off and checked him.”

Cooper said Montag had also narrated the story to her, but MTV asked the host to edit out the damning episode or not air it at all. Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset, of which DiVello is also a producer, also came out with similar accusations against him, giving Montag and Pratt’s stories more credibility.

However, despite the allegations, The Hills has remained popular. Following the now-canceled The Hills: New Beginnings, there’s the expected reboot The Hills: Next Gen.