'The Kardashians' reportedly use tactics to create interest in the reality show that keep fans tuning in.

Claims of Hulu’s The Kardashians using creative editing to keep timelines interesting on the show dominate the newest season of the family reality series. While these tactics are standard on most reality shows, is the series taking things too far to keep fans tuning in?

Does ‘The Kardashians’ use creative editing to keep timelines interesting on their Hulu series?

Like any reality television show, The Kardashians take creative license when editing their scenes to drive viewer interest. This means that footage shot over several months can be spliced together to create a storyline for one of the series’ lead stars.

It appears the Hulu streamer is edited with footage spanning several nonconsecutive months. This method has been employed throughout all four seasons of The Kardashians. It keeps fans guessing as they search the family’s Instagram accounts for clues as to their whereabouts during filming.

Cosmopolitan used a series of storylines and Instagram photographs to piece together a timeline, which shows that not everything in the series is filmed in chronological order. In fact, much of the filming is done months ahead of the show’s premiere, with more current updates spliced in to make the storylines appear to be present-day.

Therefore, there could be a scene filmed with Kim Kardashian in May. Still, those may be spliced in with segments filled by other family members filmed two months later to support an existing storyline, a common practice for most reality shows.

Kourtney spoke out about the show’s editing. She didn’t like how her romance with now-husband Travis Barker was seemingly overshadowed by concerns for her ex, Scott Disick.

“I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode. It wasn’t, like, 50 percent of the night like it’s made to be made to be on, like, an episode,” Kourtney said of the creative editing used by producers.

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality,” she later said in a confessional.

‘The Kardashians’ season 4 storylines are some of their most conflicted yet

The season 4 debut of The Kardashians hit Hulu on Sept. 28, 2023. The family drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian continues to dominate the series and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This storyline appears to drive the series’ new season. Kourtney continues to push back at Kim, and she, in return, does the same. In the season’s trailer, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner battle over her treatment of Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney’s pregnancy, as does the dating life of sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, takes center stage. Kylie is linked romantically to Timothée Chalamet, and Kendall is reportedly dating Bad Bunny. Due to rolling filming, these storylines may be featured.

Kim’s American Horror Story debut may also be a focus. As will as Kylie’s reconciliation with Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal of 2019.

How does Kim Kardashian feel about this type of creative editing during season 4 rewatch?

In May 2023, Kim Kardashian appeared on The Today Show. She admitted that while fighting with her family members was a challenging experience to go through, she always knew they would be OK in the end. Kim cited “how we were raised” as the reason the family would stick together.

“We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK,” she said. “We’re always family; that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.”

Kim also shared that rewatching the show after filming can sometimes bring up old feuds between the siblings. She claimed there are “different cycles” everyone goes through.

“There’s different cycles,” she said. “You film it, and we think we’re good. Then we make up, and you edit it. Then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back.”

“She’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back,” the reality star shared of her ongoing feud with older sister Kourtney.

"The tension rises all over again. Then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else's opinions," she continued.

New episodes of The Kardashians air each Thursday on Hulu.