‘The Kardashians’: Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s Adjacent Mega Mansions are Complete; Why Khloe Wanted to Move Next to Her Momager

Season 3 of The Kardashians is returning to Hulu in a few short weeks, and fans can’t wait to see what the season has to offer. One thing is for sure, their opulent homes will be on display. While all of them have beautiful abodes, none compare to Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s mansions. Their side-by-side homes have recently been completed.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s side-by-side mansions are complete

After nearly two years of construction, the mother-daughter duo adjacent mansions are seemingly complete. TMZ shared drone-like photos of the two properties in a recent report.

Set in Hidden Hills, CA, the compounds are massive. The momager’s pad has dark-colored roofing, while her daughter in a lighter building. As Kardashian noted in an episode of their reality series, there isn’t much that separates the two homes, such as a fence. The two even have shared driveway space. Viewers have watched the two journey between one another’s homes through their lawns on the show.

Construction began in April 2021. While both homes are impressive in size, Kardashian reportedly got a better deal on her mansion. Hers is 18K square feet, while Jenner’s is in the 17K square foot place. 1k of square footage isn’t that big of a deal for the duo.

Jenner lives with her longtime partner, Corey Gamble. Kardashian lives with her two children. She admitted in one episode in Season 2 that the home was supposed to be for her to share with her then-fiance Tristan Thompson until his paternity suit was revealed. The two split weeks before Kardashian moved in. An episode in Season 2 showed her packing up his belongings and having them shipped out of her home.

Why the reality star and momager moved in next to one another

The Kardashians spend enough time together filming their reality series. After more than a decade on E!, they switched over to Hulu. The third season of The Kardashians is set to premiere this May.

Despite spending the bulk of their time together, they can’t get enough of one another. “Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming,” The Good American founder said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, as reported by E! News. “So this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had, and it was weird at first. But actually, nice for a minute because we got to remember, ‘Oh, I’m not mic’ed all the time. I don’t have to be in hair and makeup all day long.’ It was nice.”

But moving side-by-side proved to be the trick for them to get that extra dose of one another. “But now that we’re back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we’re all weirdly obsessed with each other, there’s nothing like being paid to be with each other. Shout out to Kris Jenner!” she added.

Khloé and Jenner aren’t the only ones who live by one another. Though not in adjacent homes, all siblings live in the same Calabasas neighborhood.