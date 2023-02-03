‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time: Road Trip to Kansas City

HBO‘s The Last of Us Episode 3 took a break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) fighting off Clickers to reveal a heartbreakingly beautiful love story. Now, episode 4 will return to the action. Here are all the details on The Last of Us Episode 4, including the premiere date, time, and what to expect.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.]

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 | Liane Hentscher/HBO

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 recap: Bill and Frank’s story

The Last of Us Episode 3 introduced Bill (Nick Offerman), a doomsday prepper who hid in his bunker while others in his town were evacuated at the start of the Cordyceps fungus outbreak in 2003. Bill had the whole town to himself, so he spent the next few years turning it into a compound with traps to keep out the infected and raiders. Then, a stranger named Frank (Murray Bartlett) came along.

At first, Bill hesitated to bring Frank into his home. However, he invited him over for dinner and played a song for Frank on the piano. The two kissed and spent the night together, kicking off their love story. Bill and Frank spent the next several years growing old together, even narrowly surviving a raider attack. However, Frank developed an unspecified illness.

Bill took care of his partner until Frank decided he wanted one more good day. They spent it getting married and having a final romantic meal together. Then, Bill and Frank overdosed on Frank’s medications and died off-screen in their bedroom, holding each other as they fell asleep for the last time.

When is ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 out?

Survival sounds good right about now. pic.twitter.com/fQw9TLMbWY — HBO maxPop (@HBOMaxPop) January 31, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 4 has a release date of Sunday, Feb. 5. Fans can watch the episode live at 9 p.m. ET on HBO or stream it on HBO Max starting at the same time. A subscription to HBO Max is required to stream. As Gaming Intel reports, episode 4 will run for about 50 minutes, making it the shortest episode so far.

Here are the release dates for the rest of the season:

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Who is Kathleen in ‘The Last of Us’?

After episode 3’s romantic tear-jerker story, it seems The Last of Us Episode 4 will get back to the action. A preview for the upcoming episode, seen above, shows Joel and Ellie encountering trouble on their road trip from Bill’s compound. They get turned around and end up in Kansas City, where they run into Hunters and a woman named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

Not much is known about Kathleen yet, as she’s an original character in HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation. However, we do know that she leads a group of revolutionaries in Kansas City, and she’s not someone to mess with.

New episodes of The Last of Us drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.