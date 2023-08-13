The Lincoln Lawyer fans were dismayed to see Neve Campbell’s character, Maggie McPherson, in a decreased role in season 2 of Netflix’s legal thriller. Some viewers worried that the iconic scream queen was planning an exit from the show completely. An exit would force the storyline to deviate significantly from its source material. While we don’t know what the future holds for the series just yet, it looks like Campbell might be on screen more often in season 3 if it does happen. So, why did she step away in season 2?

Why wasn’t Neve Campbell in much of season 2 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’?

Campbell’s reduced screen time on season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer had nothing to do with the character or plans to write her out. It would be nearly impossible to do so. Since The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s books about Mickey Haller. In each installment, Maggie plays a significant role and will likely be included in future seasons.

So why was Neve Campbell missing from the second half of season 2? It was just a scheduling conflict. Campbell was working on a pilot called Avalon. The series was based on a Michael Connelly short story. Campbell was set to play the lead, but the series was shelved in 2022. According to Variety, there was interest in the project from other networks, but nothing has come of it. With Avalon officially scrapped, Campbell should be able to return to The Lincoln Lawyer without additional scheduling conflicts. If she’ll get the chance to do so is still unknown.

Will ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ get a third season on Netflix?

Netflix had not yet confirmed a third season of the hit series when the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May 2023. Still, the production team was planning for a season 3 before the strike started. In August, the New York Times spoke to the showrunner, Ted Humphrey, about the future of the series. Based on what he said, it looks like planning for season 3 was in the works before the strike.

The former lawyer turned executive producer and showrunner told the publication, “We had to shut down our writers’ room for Season 3 when the Writers Guild contract expired.” Humphrey’s admission indicates that season 3 was very much in the works. Still, things are subject to change, especially with the ongoing strikes.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna, and Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson | Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

It is assumed if season 3 does get the green light from Netflix, it will cover the events of book 5 in the series, The Gods of Guilt. Maggie appears throughout the book, so Neve Campbell could be back if season 3 is a go.