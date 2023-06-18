Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2. New episodes are streaming on Netflix beginning July 6.

LA’s hottest defense attorney is back at work. The Lincoln Lawyer returns to Netflix this July with an all-new season that sees Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) grappling with newfound fame thanks to his role in the high-profile Trevor Elliott case.

“I’m fine,” he claims in a trailer for the new season (via YouTube). “I’m not going to let a little press go to my head.”

The twice-divorced Mickey also has a new woman named Lisa in his life. But things are about to get complicated when she gets arrested on suspicion of murder. Of course, Mickey agrees to represent her in court.

Has Lisa been wrongly accused? Or is Mickey actually dating a killer? We’ll have a better idea of what’s really going on when the first batch of season 2 episodes arrives on Netflix on July 6. In the meantime, here’s a look at The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 cast, including the new characters we’ll meet this season.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ on Netflix

Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

Mickey is a one-of-a-kind lawyer who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, taking on cases both large and small around Los Angeles. Last season, he returned to practicing law after battling a drug addiction. Now, he’s riding high following his successful defense of tech mogul Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorman), who was accused of killing his wife and her lover. (Trevor, who was guilty and had tricked Mickey into believing he was innocent, was gunned down by his victim’s sister in the season 1 finale.) But based on the trailer, it sounds like more drama is coming his way both personally and professionally.

Becki Newton and Neve Campbell play Mickey’s ex-wives

[L-R] Neve Campbell, Becki Newton in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023; Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

Mickey has been married and divorced twice, and both women are still in his life. Neve Campbell plays his first wife, Maggie McPherson, with whom he shares a daughter. Maggie is a powerful and successful attorney in her own right. She and her ex-husband ended season 1 on bad terms after he uncovered evidence that a key witness in a case Maggie was prosecuting was corrupt.

Lorna Crane is Mickey’s other ex-wife. Though she and Mickey are no longer together, she still works as his office manager and legal aide. At the end of season 1, she decided to go to law school.

Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also return for ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2

[L-R] Angus Sampson; Jazz Raycole in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

Mickey spends his days crisscrossing LA in his signature car. But he’s not behind the wheel. Instead, he relies on his former client Izzy Letts, who now works as his driver. She and her boss have a close bond, thanks in part to their shared history of addiction. Jazz Raycole portrays Izzy.

Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski works as an investigator for Mickey and is also engaged to Lorna. He’s played by Australian actor Angus Sampson.

New cast members include Yaya DaCosta and Lana Parrilla

[L-R] Yaya DaCosta and Lana Parrilla in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 | LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX; Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

Several new characters will appear in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. Lana Parrilla plays Mickey’s love interest/new client, Lisa Trammell.

Chicago Med alum Yaya DaCosta plays Andrea Freeman, a tough-as-nails criminal prosecutor who faces off against Mickey in court. She’s also close friends with Maggie, adding another tricky element to an already complicated case.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episodes 1-5 premiere July 6 on Netflix. Episodes 6-10 drop on August 3.

