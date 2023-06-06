‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Mickey Haller is back in court. Netflix has set a premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

The new, 10-episode season of the legal drama will arrive in two parts. Episodes 1-5 drop on Thursday, July 6. Episodes 6-10 will be available to stream on Thursday, August 3.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Fifth Witness. In that book, Mickey is dealing with the aftereffects of the Great Recession. His criminal business has dried up, so the unconventional lawyer has switched his focus to helping people facing foreclosure. But when his client Lisa Trammel is implicated in the murder of a high-level bank employee, he gets sucked into a case that turns his world upside down.

While season 2 will be based on The Fifth Witness, viewers can expect some changes to the book.

“I’m very excited about this season,” Connelly said in a statement. “It’s based on The Fifth Witness (2011) and like season one, I marvel at how the writers of the show took a book very much set in its time and came up with a contemporary story that just works so well. I don’t want to give anything away but I think viewers will love the story and of course the performances by the cast … are great.”

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo teases season 2

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

The new season of The Lincoln Lawyer picks up six months after the end of season 1. Mickey is riding high following his success in the Trevor Elliott case. But his new case will challenge him in unexpected ways, series star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo told Entertainment Weekly.

“The stakes are higher because love is involved,” he shared. “[Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal.”

Lana Parrilla plays Lisa Trammel, the woman who catches Mickey’s eye. Also joining The Lincoln Lawyer cast for season 2 is Yaya DaCosta. She plays Mickey’s in-court adversary Andrea Freeman. Andrea si close friends with his ex-wife Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), adding another wrinkle to the complicated case.

Viewers will also get some answers regarding a lingering mystery from the show’s first season: Who was the man with the tattoo who was watching Mickey on the beach in the season finale?

“We start the season right away with that story and what he had to do with everything in season 1,” Garcia-Rulfo promised.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

