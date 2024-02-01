Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back at work on the third season of Netflix's legal drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer.'

Mickey Haller is headed back to court. Production is underway on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, and Netflix has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the next season of the legal drama.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 is coming to Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

In August 2023, Netflix announced that it had renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. In January 2024, production got underway on the new episodes. The streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes photo of series star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (who plays Mickey Haller) in the season 3 premiere. The image shows the actor wearing a wetsuit and a UCLA sweatshirt while standing in a beach parking lot.

Garcia-Rulfo also shared the image on his Instagram. “And so it begins,” the actor captioned the post.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will be based in part on Michael Connelly’s book The Gods of Guilt. That novel follows Mickey as he is drawn into a mystery involving the murder of one of his former clients, a prostitute whom he thought had turned her life around.

Season 2 ended with Mickey learning that his client Glory Days ​​(Fiona Rene), a sex worker, had been killed. His new client, Julian LaCosse (Devon Graye), was the prime suspect.

“It’s going to be the toughest case he’s ever had, both professionally and personally,” The Lincoln Lawyer executive producer Ross Fineman told Netflix’s Tudum. “This was his friend, someone he cared about, and he needs to know what happened to her. And there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way.”

Neve Campbell will appear in a flashback in the season 3 premiere

Another image from the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer that was shared with Deadline shows Haller chatting with his ex-wife Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell). Campbell’s character moved from Los Angeles to San Diego at the end of season 2. However, she’ll appear in a flashback sequence in the season 3 premiere, co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez explained.

“We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” they said.

“There is no comparable flashback in [The Gods of Guilt], so we devised something that would also serve as a fitting introduction to the story of the season, both on a plot level but also emotionally,” they added. “These images, of a young Mickey finishing up surfing before a life-changing day at work, as well as cuddling on the couch with his wife Maggie after putting their young daughter Hayley to bed, are from a pair of these flashback scenes that bookend the first episode and propel us into the rest of Season 3.”

The Lincoln Lawyer Sesaon 3 does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.

