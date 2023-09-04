Neve Campbell won't appear in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3. But there's still a chance her character could appear in a future season of the Netflix series.

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 3. But one important character will be absent when the show returns. Neve Campbell won’t appear in the third season of the legal drama.

Neve Campbell won’t be in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3

Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023

While it’s only been a few weeks since The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 finale dropped on Netflix, several key cast members are already confirmed to return for the upcoming third season. That includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Becki Newton as Mickey’s second ex-wife (and aspiring lawyer) Lorna. Also set to return are Jazz Raycole as Mickey’s assistant/driver Izzy, Angus Sampson as Mickey’s investigator Cisco, and Yaya DaCosta as prosecutor Andrea Freeman.

However, Campbell, who played Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie McPherson in the first two seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer, won’t be back for season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.]

Maggie moved to San Diego at the end of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2

Campbell had a smaller role in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 compared to season 1. That, combined with where the show left things with her character, means her exit doesn’t come as a huge shock.

Things were tense between Maggie and her ex after the events of season 1, which resulted in Maggie’s boss exiling her to the DA’s office in Van Nuys. Still, they were committed to amicably co-parenting their teenage daughter in season 2. And they appeared to be on the path toward reconciliation after she stepped up to care for him following the parking garage attack.

Though things were going better with Mickey, Maggie was still frustrated with the direction her career was taking. Ultimately, she ended up taking a job in San Diego.

With Maggie now living in another city, it makes sense that we won’t see much of her next season. Plus, her character doesn’t play a major role in The God of Guilt, the book season 3 will be based on, so there’s even less need to try to shoehorn in a Maggie-Mickey storyline. That’s especially true given the way Maggie and Mickey parted, with her telling her ex that they would never work as a couple because they were too focused on their careers.

Could Neve Campbell return to ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’?

While Campbell will be absent from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s gone for good. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the door was open for her to return in a future season, assuming the show continues beyond season 3.

Another point in favor of Campbell’s eventual return? In author Michael Connelly’s books, Maggie and Mickey do get back together. That happens in The Law of Innocence, the book that follows The Gods of Guilt. So, perhaps we’ll see Maggie again in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter.

