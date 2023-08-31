Mickey Haller will be back in court in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3, and his next case may be more personal than ever.

Mickey Haller isn’t going anywhere. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is coming to Netflix, the streaming service has confirmed. The renewal announcement comes less than a month after the second half of season 2 dropped.

Netflix renews ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ for a third season

The Lincoln Lawer Season 1 premiered on Netflix in May 2022. Season 2 debuted in July 2023. Now, another 10-episode season of the legal drama is in the works.

“We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer,” Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s vice president of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, said in a statement.

“The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again,” said Humphrey and Rodrigues, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on The Lincoln Lawyer.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 will be based on ‘The Gods of Guilt’

Fiona Rene as Glory Days in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a series of books by author Michael Connelly. Season 1 was inspired by his book The Brass Verdict, while season 2 drew from The Fifth Witness. Season 3 will be based on The Gods of Guilt.

That book focuses on the murder of Glory Days. At the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) learned that Glory (Fiona Rene), a sex worker, had been killed. The twist? His new client, Julian LaCosse (Devon Graye), was the prime suspect. It sounds like Mickey will spend a good chunk of season 3 trying to figure out what really happened to Glory and whether Julian is responsible.

“It’s going to be the toughest case he’s ever had, both professionally and personally,” The Lincoln Lawyer EP Ross Fineman told Netflix’s Tudum. “This was his friend, someone he cared about, and he needs to know what happened to her. And there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and other ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ cast members will return

Naturally, Garcia-Rulfo will be back for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 in the title role. Also set to return are Becki Newton as Mickey’s ex-wife (and aspiring lawyer) Lorna, Jazz Raycole as his assistant/driver Izzy, and Yaya DaCosta as prosecutor Andrea Freeman.

So far, there’s no word yet on when a new season of The Lincoln Lawyer might premiere. But given the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes, it’s likely to be some time before we see more episodes.

The Lincoln Lawyer Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

