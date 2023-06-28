'The Man From Rome' twists and turns through the complicated world of secrets and deceit.

The Man From Rome feature film follows Vatican intelligence operative Father Quart (Richard Armitage) as he investigates an anonymous message sent to the Pope concerning a crumbling Spanish church that “kills to defend itself.” A deep conspiracy unfolds that tests Father Quart’s loyalty and faith.

Richard Armitage and Amaia Salamanca | Courtesy: Screen Media

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Macarena Bruner (Amaia Salamanca) makes a heartbreaking reveal to Father Quart about a botched abortion that may explain her obsession with the Lady of Tears.

What does Macarena know about the mysterious deaths surrounding the church? Was it murder and will Quart beat the clock in the end?

Macarena reveals she can’t have children in ‘The Man From Rome’

While in a relationship with the sinister Pencho Gavira (Rodolfo Sancho), Macarena made the decision to have a child. “Pencho kept putting it off, ‘It’s too soon, it’s a bad time,'” Macarena recalls to Quart. “But I wasn’t getting any younger. So I stopped taking birth control.”

But when Macarena learned she was pregnant, Pencho wasn’t happy. “Pency was crazy angry for some reason,” she says. “I will never understand. I was depressed, not thinking straight. And I let him talk me into …”

“Pencho took me to one of those clinics in Madrid,” she says, fighting back the tears. “Well, he practically pushed me through the door. There were complications. And now I can’t have children.”

Macarena and Quart make a romantic connection

Everything changed for Macarena after the horrific experience. “One day, not long after that, I woke up and saw Pencho as a complete stranger,” Macarena says. “I knew I didn’t love him anymore.”

Macarena wonders aloud why she decided to tell Quart about this. “You don’t know what it’s like to lose in one instant your future and your past,” she scoffs.

But Quart does know what it’s like. “We all have pain that we have to live with,” he says. “But in time the wounds scar over. And it makes you stronger.”

So she asks him where he gets his “composure.” As Macarena walks toward Quart she wonders aloud, “Or is it fake?”

Unable to resist the attraction, Macarena and Quart share a passionate kiss.

Screen Media will release The Man From Rome in theaters and On Demand on Friday, June 30, 2023.