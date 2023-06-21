Jeremy Renner might have met his match when it comes to doing film stunts after working with his ‘Mission Impossible’ co-star Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Jeremy Renner have frequently put their bodies and physical health on the line to create authenticity in their movies. But Cruise might have briefly shown himself to be more of a daredevil than Renner when they worked together in Mission Impossible.

Jeremy Renner once revealed the 1 movie stunt that terrified him involved Tom Cruise

Renner has usually preferred doing his own stunts in the past. Despite the physical risks, he felt it helped immerse the audience more in his own projects instead of switching out with a stunt double.

“You spend so much time and money to try to create a world for people to go sit there on a chair to watch a movie. You don’t want them to be pulled out of the movie because you see some guy in a bad wig trying to do the stunt,” he once said on The Howard Stern Show.

Out of all the stunts that Renner had done, the Hawkeye actor mentioned one in particular that stood out.

Renner once starred in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol with fellow action star Tom Cruise.Like Renner, Cruise has had a long-held reputation of being a risk-taker in cinema, a reputation he still maintains to this day. But Renner thought he’d reached his limit as a stunt performer. In one Mission Impossible scene, Cruise had to throw himself out of the world’s tallest building. Renner would have to do a similar sequence, but the actor was a bit apprehensive about following Cruise’s lead at first.

“So Tom’s been running around the building the whole time, and I thought ‘I can do this,’” Renner once told The Huffington Post. “There’s only this little belt, one wire and a bloke who doesn’t look like he’s paying attention holding me up, so I was a bit concerned. A couple of seconds later, I was doing it. And it became a beautiful scene, once the terror passed.”

Jeremy Renner was in ‘enormous pain’ after his stunts in ‘The Avengers’

Renner’e eagerness, and how well he executes his films’ physical scenes, have served him well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Hawkeye, Renner has even impressed the likes of Kevin Feige. The Marvel producer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the physicality Renner often brings to film roles.

“I had a general meeting with him just when [Hurt Locker] was gaining steam,” Feige said. “He doesn’t just have the guts to do the stunts but also a level of knowledge and skill that’s impressive. He can even talk about ‘pick’ points — where a wire attaches to your body when you’re pulled through the air.”

The Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon also praised Renner’s stunt ability. But Whedon confided that his stunts for The Avengers came at a physical cost for the actor.



“He’s an amazing fighter – his fight work is wonderful… and you seldom have to double him [with a stand-in] but one day he just turned wrong and his whole body shut down. He could not do anything. He was in enormous pain, and we had to shut that sequence down and shoot it a couple of weeks later,” Whedon revealed.

Renner went into a little detail about the movement that caused his body to break down.

“I tore the muscle from my back to my shoulder. I got chewed up pretty good,” he added.

Jeremy Renner plans on scaling back his film stunts

Recently, Renner confided that he was most likely going to minimize the amount of stunts he does. The actor was involved in a horrific snowplow accident not too long ago, which gave him a new perspective on performing certain action scenes.

“I’m OK with a stunt guy doing it at this point,” Renner said on Entertainment Tonight. “I’m 52. It’s fine. I’ve done enough. I’m OK to do more, right? But, I’m Ok. I have no ego. Yeah, go for it. I don’t care.”