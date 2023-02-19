‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Canceled: Does It Mean Anything for a Second ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival?

The Mighty Ducks movie franchise remains a fan-favorite decades after it was released on the big screen. The television adaptation of the famed franchise hasn’t been as lucky. After two seasons, Disney+ has opted to cancel the series, a decision that was not totally unexpected. While fans of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are bummed by the news, Gilmore Girls fans are cautiously optimistic that it could mean good things for a second revival. So, does the series’ cancelation suddenly free up Lauren Graham’s schedule to consider a reboot of Gilmore Girls? Maybe. Is it going to happen, though? So far, there has been no news, but there is hope.

Disney+ has officially canceled ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

It’s a wrap for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Disney+ announced that the series would not get a third season on Feb. 17. Season 2 premiered in September 2022 and included 10 episodes. Season 1, released in March 2021, also contained 10 episodes.

Fans of the series might be sad to see it go, but it isn’t an unsurprising development. While Lauren Graham returned for season 2 to reprise her role as Alex Morrow, the series was fighting an uphill battle after losing Emilio Estevez to a contract dispute. While Graham brought plenty of star power, Estevez brought star power and nostalgia. He appeared in season 1 to reprise his role as Gordon Bombay. Gordon Bombay served as the coach of the Mighty Ducks in the original movie and sequel.

Does the cancelation free up Lauren Graham’s schedule?

Lauren Graham’s work on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has ended, but does that mean her schedule is completely free? Not really. Graham just penned a book, and she’s spoken candidly about her love of the medium. It’s always possible another story is in the works for the actor and celebrated author. With that being said, right now, she doesn’t have any announced acting or production projects.

Lauren Graham | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

According to IMDb, Graham’s last acting role was The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. With that officially over, it looks like Graham will have some free acting time, at least for now. She hasn’t been without a project since landing her role in Gilmore Girls in 2000, and we don’t imagine that will change anytime soon. Still, we hope she will fill her time by reprising Lorelai Gilmore.

Could a second ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival be just around the corner?

While Graham’s schedule looks pretty free, there still has been no word on a second Gilmore Girls revival. Still, fans think there are a lot of signs that something could possibly be in the works, and we agree. The biggest clue has been just how chatty key players have become about the possibility of another season.

Famed showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino explained exactly why a second revival hadn’t happened in early 2022. She said the timing was the only thing holding up a second revival season. She spoke candidly to Us Weekly about scheduling conflicts and the need for the stars to align to make it happen. In an interview with New Beauty in November, Lauren Graham revealed that she’d be meeting with Sherman-Palladino for a chat soon. Graham’s tease was the first real hope for a second season fans had gotten in months.

There have been other hints and signs, too. At least, there are signs that a second revival needs to happen immediately. Scott Patterson’s I Heart Media podcast, I Am All In, has been drumming up interest, and the show’s official social media profiles hummed back to life a couple of years ago. All of it suggests more is to come.

Kirk Gleason | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While the signs are all there, Gilmore Girls fans have been teased with a potential second revival before. The truth is, we won’t know if anything is in the works until Netflix or Sherman-Palladino make an official announcement. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any new clues, though.