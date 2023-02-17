The Monkees’ Creator Said Davy Jones Was ‘Perhaps’ the 1960s’ Biggest Rock Star

TL;DR:

The Monkees’ creator said Davy Jones was perhaps the biggest rock star of the 1960s.

He explained why Jones was part of The Monkees.

Jones only released one solo single that charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | Express / Stringer

The Monkees‘ co-creator, Bob Rafelson, said Davy Jones might’ve been the most famous rock star of the 1960s. He was worried Jones might be wrong for The Monkees’ show. Subsequently, he changed his mind.

The Monkees’ co-creator explained why Davy Jones made the cut

Rafelson co-created The Monkees with Bert Schneider. Rafelson discussed Jones in a 2012 Los Angeles Times interview following the singer’s death. “Davy Jones deserves a lot of credit, let me tell you,” Rafelson said. “He may not have lived as long as we wanted him to, but he survived about seven lifetimes, including being perhaps the biggest rock star of his time.”

Rafelson revealed why Jones was cast in The Monkees’ sitcom. “It was his talent and his incredible charm [that got Jones cast as the heartthrob of the band],” he said. “He went through the same audition process many of the others did, and that meant about 15 screen tests. David made that cut and, of course, survived after that as well.”

Bob Rafelson discussed why he worried the heartthrob might not be the right fit for The Monkees

Rafelson revealed he had some trepidation about hiring Jones. “Davy was sort of a legit showbiz guy more than he was a rock ‘n’ roll kind of singer,” he said. “I wasn’t sure he’d be able to switch, both in terms of the performance as an actor and the sensibility needed as a singer — or even if he would truly want to.

“He had his thing going as a Broadway and London stage performer,” Rafelson added. He said “everything changed” once Jones started working with other members of the Prefab Four.

How Davy Jones’ music performed on the pop charts in the United States with and without The Monkees

Rafelson’s claim that Jones was “perhaps” the 1960s biggest rock star is a little questionable. According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, The Monkees released three singles that topped the Billboard Hot 100: “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.” On the other hand, The Beatles released 20 No. 1 singles between 1960 and 1970.

Jones was far less popular as a solo artist. Aside from his time with The Monkees, Jones is probably most known for the track “Girl” he sang on The Brady Bunch. Only one of his singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100: a cover of Neil Sedaka’s “Rainy Jane.” The tune merely reached No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for nine weeks.

Jones’ album Davy Jones reached No. 185 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for six weeks. None of his other albums reached the Billboard 200.

Jones was huge even if he wasn’t nearly as huge as Rafelson thought.