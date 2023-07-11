The Monkees' Davy Jones said one of The Beatles was "underrated" even though that Beatle had several solo No. 1 hits in the United States.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones was a big fan of The Beatles and met each one of them.

He revealed which of The Beatles he thought was underrated.

He said this Beatle was different from the others as a songwriter.

The Monkees‘ Davy Jones said The Beatles’ George Harrison was underrated as a musician. In addition, Jones named some of his favorite songs by the quiet Beatle. While George may have been underrated, he still produced some huge hits and classic album tracks.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones discussed an anecdote about The Beatles’ George Harrison

During a 2006 interview with The Bob Show, Jones revealed he was a massive fan of The Beatles and that he met each one of them. He praised George in particular. “George was an amazing musician, totally underrated. Totally. I have a tape of them together.

“Ringo couldn’t be at this meeting, so um, George and John an Paul are talking, and they say, I think John or Paul said know ‘Well y’know, we’re the ones who write the songs, y’know,'” he recalled. “And George said ‘Y’know, I have been enjoyed. I have been enjoyed, y’know.'” Jones felt George’s choice of words was amusing.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones felt some of George Harrison’s songs were ‘amazing’

Jones named some of the George songs he loved. “‘Something in the Way She Moves’ [sic],” he said. “‘My Sweet Lord.’ Amazing, amazing songwriter. In a different way that those boys were.”

Jones didn’t explain what made George so different from the other members of the band. Some of George’s musical trademarks were the use of sitars and other Indian instruments, as well as spiritual themes in his lyrics. He perhaps wrote more folk songs than the other members of the band.

George Harrison had several hit songs and albums without The Beatles’ help

Jones felt that George wasn’t valued enough as a songwriter. Despite this, George managed to have several hits in the United States. “My Sweet Lord” / “Isn’t It a Pity?,” “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth),” and his cover of James Ray’s “Got My Mind Set on You” all topped the Billboard Hot 100. On top of that, two other George songs reached the top 10, specifically “All Those Years Ago” and “What Is Life?”

George had a few hits on the album chart as well. Six of these albums reached the top 10. Those albums were All Things Must Pass, The Concert For Bangla Desh, Cloud Nine, Living In The Material World, Dark Horse, and Extra Texture (Read All About It).

George’s contributions to The Beatles were notable as well. He gave the band some of their most beloved songs, including “Something,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “For You Blue,” and “Taxman.” While he wasn’t as famous or acclaimed as John or Paul, George was still one of the most talented rock musicians of his era.

While George was underrated in Jones’ view, the quiet Beatle still found success in the United States.