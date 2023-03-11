‘The Monkees’: Mike Nesmith’s Son Christian Contributed Greatly to His Career

For artist, composer, and producer Christian Nesmith, music runs in the family — his father was Monkees member Mike Nesmith. The father-son duo frequently worked together, and Christian had a hand in many of his dad’s musical projects.

Mike Nesmith’s career with the Monkees

(L-R): Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees in October 1967 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mike Nesmith was one of the original members of the Monkees, a 1960s rock group put together to star in the sitcom The Monkees. The rest of the band included Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork.

The Monkees became one of the most successful bands of the ’60s and sold over 75 million records worldwide. Their hits include singles like “I’m a Believer,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and “Last Train to Clarksville.”

By the early 1970s, the members of the Monkees had split up to pursue their own solo projects. Over the years, though, the band would frequently reunite to tour and record albums together.

Mike Nesmith’s son Christian worked on albums with him and toured with the Monkees

Happy Birthday to Christian Nesmith! A multi-instrumentalist w/many credits, he later joined his father as part of the Monkees' touring band & produced The Christmas Song (from Christmas Party) as well as mixing the Monkees' final LP 2020's The Monkees Live The Mike & Micky Show. pic.twitter.com/3k0szz89jn — The Monkees (@TheMonkees) January 31, 2023

With a dad with musical success like this, it’s no surprise Mike’s son Christian would get into the industry, too. Christian first worked with his dad on Mike’s 1994 solo album The Garden, serving as a guitar player.

Christian also toured with the Monkees from 2012 to 2021 and played guitar and keyboards on the group’s 13th and final album, Christmas Party. In 2021, he produced Dolenz Sings Nesmith for Dolenz, who recorded an album of songs written by Mike.

Other artists Christian Nesmith has worked with

Another 'Dolenz sings Nesmith' studio shot with the extremely talented Christian Nesmith #TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/wL6QCfNtWB — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) September 2, 2021

He has worked with many other musical acts, too, as both a producer and instrumentalist. Christian provided backup vocals for Ty Tabor. He’s also toured with King X’s Doug Pinnick, Air Supply, Debbie Peterson of the Bangles, and Led ZepAgain as Jimmy Page.

Christian works with his wife, Americana musician Circe Link. He co-wrote, produced, and played guitar on tracks for many of her albums, including Vonnegut’s Wife, California Kid, Dumb Luck, and Bird’s Amazing Odyssey & The Meaning of Tea.

Christian Nesmith’s work in musical theater, TV and movies, and commercials

He doesn’t just work with rock groups; in 2007, Christian served as the musical director for a production of Hair at The Met Theatre in Los Angeles. The production ended up winning LA Weekly‘s Best Musical Award.

According to his website, Christian also worked on a production of Rocky Horror, as well as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which was nominated for LA Weekly‘s Best Musical Award in 2008. He returned to his role of musical director in the first-ever production of Hair staged in Moscow.

He has worked in TV and movies, placing songs in Blades of Glory, The Hills Have Eyes, and Lionheart. Christian also composed and performed songs for commercials for companies like AOL, Budweiser, Chevrolet, Burger King, Citibank, ESPN, Infinity, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, and Starbucks.