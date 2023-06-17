'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond feels 'violated' when her kids do 1 very specific thing in public. Here's what she explained on a podcast.

Food Network fans know Ree Drummond as The Pioneer Woman. Drummond often features her kids on the small screen while she cooks. And she’s also written extensively about motherhood on her blog. Recently, she visited a podcast and discussed how her kids “violate” her trust regularly. Here’s what she said.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond described this ‘violation’ that her kids often impose

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond loves her kids, but even she has her limits. While speaking on the I’ve Had It podcast in June 2023, she explained how she absolutely hates when her kids don’t tell her when she’s on speaker phone with them.

“I have had it … with my children calling me because they need to talk through something or they need something, having a conversation with me only for me to find out at the end of the conversation that we’ve been on speaker phone this whole time,” Drummond stated. “It is a violation.”

“They keep doing it. They don’t understand.”

Drummond then went on to describe how one of her kids called her after having trouble enrolling in summer classes. “I wasn’t in the mood. I raised them, they’re out of the house. They should be able to find out the answers they need,” she continued. As Drummond grew impatient with her child on the phone, she then heard the guidance counselor talking in the background. Drummond was on speaker phone the entire time after she replied to her son with “snippy” and “cranky” responses.

Drummond initially felt embarrassed. “And then I was like, well, that’s your fault … you should have told me you were on speaker phone,” The Pioneer Woman added.

“I am a tough mom. … I think they are tired of hearing from me so they’re trying to train me to be on my best behavior anytime they call,” she added.

The Food Network has star has 5 children, including 1 foster child

Ree Drummond and husband Ladd Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond keeps fans updated regarding what’s going on with her kids — and all of them are now adults. A year after Drummond tied the knot with her husband, Ladd, the couple had their first daughter, Alex. Then, their daughter Paige was born in 1999. Bryce came in 2022, and Drummond gave birth to Todd in 2004.

Drummond has four biological kids, but she has a fifth child. That’s Jamar, her “bonus kid.” In 2020, Drummond wrote about Jamar on her Pioneer Woman blog. He had been living with the family for a year and a half by that time.

“I’m now writing about Jamar because after a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family, and it’s become increasingly strange for me not to talk about him,” Drummond wrote on the blog. “He’s 18 now, which means the state agency restrictions no longer apply — and most notably, he told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world. He’s ready to sing, to dance, to make his debut! Jazz hands, Jamar!”

As for how the Drummonds met Jamar, the Food Network star explained that her husband first met him during high school football practice. Ladd came up with the idea of having Jamar stay in their home, and the Drummonds became his foster family.

“He’s a great kid who’s overcome some difficulties in his life, not to mention a tough accident (and a foster mom who overfed him and unintentionally tried to turn him into a fly fisherman),” Drummond continued. “Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he’s already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in! I’m proud of the kid, and I can’t wait to see where life takes him.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.