'The Pioneer Woman' star first launched her clothing line back in 2020, and fans have always loved her fun florals and bright prints. Her spring 2024 collection is on sale now.

Those who have followed Food Network chef Ree Drummond for years have likely seen some of her colorful, excitable clothing and accessories. The star of The Pioneer Woman started out as just a food blogger; over the years, she has grown her brand into an empire with a magazine, cookware line, clothing line, and much more beyond the cable TV show.

Drummond just dropped the newest collection of her clothing line, and the styles are just as fun and flowy as ever.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond’s spring clothing line is here

Drummond is best known for her brightly-colored florals and flowy ‘fits. She often has her own daughters modeling her clothes (which of course makes the outfits look even better!), and fans are hooked the moment she drops a new line. This season, the collection, which is for sale at Walmart, features accessories like cowboy boots and earrings in addition to the usual styles. Fans can snag an adorable pajama set for just $23, trendy boots for right around $40, and earrings for under $10.

Drummond has always kept her styles affordable, and with each new launch, it seems she’s getting more and more into design. This collection appears to have more jewelry and accessories than past seasons. She also has a fun, floral weekend duffle in the mix for just $36.

“Gorgeous textures and fabrics, easy styles, lots of solids, pretty details!” Drummond said of the new line on an Instagram post. While her clothes used to be full of florals, Drummond seemingly has started offering more solid prints after hearing feedback from fans.

Ree Drummond continues to captivate fans’ attention

There is a reason Drummond is so loved by Food Network fans. She never presents herself as a celebrity — always as a working mother who loves to cook but loves her family even more. Drummond’s Instagram is full of photos of friends and family, which has always humanized her and made her more relatable to fans. Drummond’s daughter, Alex, and her sister, Betsy, are both featured on Walmart’s website modeling the clothing line.

Drummond shares four biological children with her husband, Ladd, and one adopted son, Jamar. She’s made her show centered around her daily life, often having episodes coincide with real-life events or family functions that she is attending. Drummond first launched her clothing line back in 2020, and fans have loved watching her new styles hit stores ever since.