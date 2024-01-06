The Housewives come together to hash out all the season 4 drama at the 'RHOSLC' reunion, which kicks off Jan. 9 on Bravo.

This will be a reunion to remember. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 ended with multiple jaw-dropping reveals, including the shocking claim that new Housewife Monica Garcia was behind an Instagram account dedicated to trolling Jen Shah and other cast members. Plus, we finally found out who gave Heather Gay the black eye. What impact will those (and other revelations) have on the ladies of Salt Lake City? And will they be able to move past Monica’s epic betrayal? We’ll find out when the RHOSLC reunion airs on Bravo.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 reunion begins Jan. 9

The drama kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That’s when the first installment of the three-part RHOSLC reunion airs on Bravo. An uncensored, extended version of the episode will stream the next day on Peacock. Part II and Part III of the reunion will air at the same time on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

Bravo releases ‘RHOSLC’ teaser, reveals seating chart

After the shocking season 4 reunion, Bravo dropped a reunion teaser. As you might expect, things are tense as Andy Cohen quizzes the women – who haven’t been together as a group since the Bermuda trip — on everything that went down this season. That includes confronting Monica about the accusations that she’s behind the Reality Von Tease troll account. Monica seems unapologetic, channeling Regina George as she calmly holds up her Burn Book.

Andy also wants Heather to spill about the black eye she received back in season 3. She’s been cagey about exactly how the injury happened, but in the finale, Monica revealed that Jen Shah was responsible. Meredith Marks also shows off her impression of fellow cast member Whitney Rose.

“Is that how I sound?” Whitney wonders.

As for the RHOSLC reunion seating chart, first-year cast member Monica has snagged the coveted spot to Andy’s right, while Heather is on his left. Next to Monica are Meredith, followed by Whitney. Lisa Barlow sits next to Heather, followed by Angie Katsanevas and friend Mary Cosby.

What to expect from the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 reunion | Clifton Prescod and Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Bravo has also released a synopsis for each reunion episode. Spoiler: We’re going to have to wait until Part III for Monica to address the Reality Von Tease drama and for Heather to spill about her black eye.

Reunion Part I: “The ladies reunite in New York to discuss the season’s highs and lows. New housewife Monica sets the record straight about her past – from her affair, history with the Mormon church and how she became an informant in her ex-friend’s criminal case. Angie confronts Monica and Meredith about the rumors regarding her husband and the Greek Mafia.”

Reunion Part II: “In Part II of the reunion, Monica breaks down while reflecting on her relationship with her mother. The rift between Angie and Monica grows as they disagree about the unseen events from Greek Easter. The group is joined by Mary, who comes to Monica’s defense and sheds light on where she currently stands with the rest of the women.”

Reunion Part III: “Tensions reach a boiling point in the conclusion of an intense reunion. Heather’s bombshell admission about her black eye forces Andy and the group to question her timing and past loyalty. Monica is in the hot seat once again as she defends her motivation for participating in a social media account.”