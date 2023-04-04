‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Is Taking Another Hiatus Before the Final Episodes

We have bad news for The Rookie fans — the ABC show is taking one last long hiatus before the final episodes of season 5. So that means that we can’t look forward to new installments for a couple more weeks. But in the meantime, we can prepare for what the remainder of season 5 has in store for viewers.

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/John Fleenor

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 isn’t new tonight

Following The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19, which revolved around catching Celina Juarez’s sister’s killer, the show isn’t new tonight, April 4.

Instead, ABC is airing a re-run of episode 12, “Death Notice,” during The Rookie‘s usual timeslot at 8 p.m. ET. As fans recall, “Death Notice” featured the return of Oscar Hutchinson and his daughter, Ashley, played by Nathan Fillion’s Castle co-star, Molly Quinn. Plus, Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen struggled to keep their relationship a secret at work.

So, even though The Rookie isn’t new tonight, at least ABC is airing one of season 5’s juiciest episodes. Hopefully, that should tide us over while we await the show’s return. And — spoiler alert — The Rookie isn’t new next week, April 11, either, but ABC is showing another great episode, “The Enemy Within,” in its place. So we have time to brush up on previous important stories to prepare for what’s coming next.

Our favorite way to unwind? Streaming #TheRookie on Hulu ? pic.twitter.com/9r1Dd3UOSv — The Rookie (@therookie) March 31, 2023

When does the ABC series return with new episodes?

The Rookie fans have to wait only a couple more weeks before season 5 returns with episode 20, “S.T.R.” The upcoming hour premieres on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The series is likely taking another three-week hiatus so that the post-production team has enough time to edit the final three episodes of season 5. But the good news is that once this break is over, there will be no more weeks off for the rest of the season.

Episode 21 will air on Tuesday, April 25, and episode 22, the season 5 finale, will drop on Tuesday, May 2. Of course, we’ll have to wait at least four more months before The Rookie Season 6 premieres (ABC hasn’t renewed the show yet, but we’re staying positive). Hopefully, the finale won’t end on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, but knowing these writers, we’re in for many surprises as The Rookie Season 5 nears its end.

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 20

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19, Celina’s sister’s killer struck again and kidnapped a little girl from her front yard. The LAPD soon figured out that the cop who helped Celina and her family through the trauma of losing Blanca was the person behind her murder. Sadly, Celina had to come to terms with the fact that the man who inspired her to become a police officer was also the one who stole her little sister from her.

Elsewhere in the hour, Tim learned that Lucy was studying for the detective exam. However, her hijinks surrounding getting Tim the Metro job might have spoiled her chances of becoming a detective. But that might not be her biggest worry come episode 20.

The upcoming hour’s preview reveals that Tim’s ex-wife, Isabel, will return because she needs to talk to him. It’s unclear what her motives are for seeking out Tim. Regardless, Isabel’s reappearance is “a little weird” for Lucy, especially since season 1 was the last time we saw her.

The writers keep throwing curveballs at “Chenford” as we get closer to the season 5 finale. Does that mean that we should worry about them breaking up? Or will these trials and tribulations only make them stronger as a couple?

Besides Isabel, Skip Tracer Randy and Monica Stevens return in “S.T.R.” Randy finds himself in two sticky situations (aka cops find him standing over a dead body at least two separate times in the episode), and Monica will represent him.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20, “S.T.R.,” airs on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

