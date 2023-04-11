‘The Rookie’ Spoilers: Will 1 Character Die in the Season 5 Finale?

The Rookie writers have never shied away from putting the ABC show’s characters in significant danger. And it looks like the upcoming finale of The Rookie Season 5 will feature one main cast member’s life on the line. But only time will tell if they survive to see another season.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from the finale of The Rookie Season 5.]

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey and Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Gilles Mingasson

When is the finale of ‘The Rookie’ Season 5?

Only three episodes remain in The Rookie Season 5, and they will air consecutively with no breaks starting on Tuesday, April 18, with episode 20, “S.T.R.”

“S.T.R.” doesn’t have a synopsis yet, but ABC released the upcoming hour’s preview following the conclusion of episode 19.

Isabel, Tim Bradford’s ex-wife, returns after not appearing in the show since season 1, and she will undoubtedly throw a wrench into Tim’s relationship with Lucy Chen. However, it’s not clear why she reaches out to Tim. Elsewhere in episode 20, Skip Tracer Randy contacts Nyla Harper and John Nolan when he finds himself being framed for murder.

Episode 21, “Going Under,” will then premiere on Tuesday, April 25. And The Rookie Season 5 finale (which doesn’t have a title yet) drops on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

A leaked photo shows one member of ‘The Rookie’ cast in danger

The Rookie cast and crew finished filming the season 5 finale weeks ago, and on March 14, one fan posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming episode on Twitter.

The picture depicts a crew member holding up a film slate (that reads “522,” confirming that it’s from the finale) in front of a scene in a hospital. An unknown character lies on a table in an operating room as surgeons loom over them. And it looks like they’re getting a blood transfusion.

Unfortunately, we can’t see the character’s face, but the photo shows their hand hanging off the table. So The Rookie fans were able to narrow down the possible suspects to two main characters — Sergeant Grey and Aaron Thorsen.

Of course, the person in surgery could be a minor character. However, given that the picture is from the finale, it’s easy for fans to jump to conclusions and assume that an important person’s life is in danger. But what happened to them? And what is the probability of them dying in The Rookie Season 5 finale?

Will a main character die in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 finale?

As we mentioned above, The Rookie isn’t afraid to kill any of its main characters (the only one who is likely safe from any serious harm is John Nolan). Captain Zoe Andersen, played by Mercedes Mason, died in The Rookie Season 1 after getting shot in the neck. And Jackson West, played by Titus Makin Jr., died in The Rookie Season 4 premiere after one of La Fiera’s men shot him in the back.

Plus, a handful of other recurring characters have died in the show, including Annie Wersching’s Rosalind Dyer and Harold Perrineau’s Nick Armstrong.

So it wouldn’t be shocking if another character’s life is in danger in the season 5 finale. However, we will have to wait until the episode premieres to understand the truth behind the leaked photo.

The Rookie Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.