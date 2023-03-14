‘The Rookie’ Cast Is Done Filming Season 5 — Is There Hope for Season 6?

ABC‘s The Rookie is inching closer to the season 5 finale, and fans have yet to learn if the network is canceling or renewing the show for season 6. But as The Rookie cast finishes filming the final batch of season 5 episodes, we believe the future is bright for the ABC series.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/Ser Baffo

‘The Rookie’ cast celebrates the end of filming season 5

On March 9 and 10, two cast members of The Rookie shared that they finished production on season 5.

Lisseth Chavez, who plays Celina Juarez, posted a picture of her outside Paramount Studios on her Instagram story with the caption, “Andddddd that’s a wrap!”

Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, wrote on Twitter, “Season 5 of [The Rookie] is wrapped and what an awesome season it’s been. BIG thank you to all our fans! Remember we are back March 21st on ABC! #imwatchjngyou #vamos #season6.”

The Rookie fans clocked Winter’s season 6 hashtag, but the actor is probably just hopeful for another season. He unlikely knows something we don’t regarding the show’s future. Cast members typically find out about renewals and cancelations around the same time the public does.

Will ABC cancel ‘The Rookie’ before season 6?

Eric Winter is right to be optimistic about The Rookie‘s chances for season 6. There’s no reason to believe ABC would cancel the show, mainly because it was the network’s most-watched drama in the fall of 2022. Plus, The Rookie‘s move from Sundays to Tuesdays in 2023 has bumped its ratings.

We would be shocked beyond belief if ABC canceled The Rookie after season 5. It just wouldn’t make sense if the network gave up on one of its top-performing shows.

So despite the lack of news surrounding The Rookie Season 6, fans should sit back, relax, and enjoy the rest of season 5. It’s only a matter of time before the cast and crew get the greenlight on season 6, which, if and when approved by ABC, would include the series’ milestone 100th episode.

We know the wait is hard, so here's a treat ? #TheRookie pic.twitter.com/e0Kgamv3kx — The Rookie (@therookie) March 13, 2023

‘The Rookie’ isn’t on tonight, March 14 — when does the series return?

The Rookie Season 5 took a three-week hiatus following the premiere of episode 17, “The Enemy Within,” on Feb. 28. But new episodes will return on Tuesday, March 21, after ABC airs The Bachelor Season 27’s “Women Tell All” episode tonight, March 14, in The Rookie‘s usual timeslot.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18, “Double Trouble,” will feature the return of Tim and Lucy’s doppelgangers — Dim and Juicy, aka Jake Butler and Sava. The cast and crew filmed the upcoming hour in the same style as previous true crime/documentary episodes, and this time, the case in question revolves around Jake and Sava. And it looks like either Jake or Tim won’t make it out of episode 18 alive.

At the end of the “Double Trouble” promo, Aaron Thorsen claims to find Tim’s body in a dumpster. But since he and Jake look exactly alike, it’s more likely that the officer discovers Jake dead, not Tim.

The Rookie Season 5 returns Tuesday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. And in the meantime, fans can keep an eye out for The Rookie Season 6 news on Showbiz Cheat Sheet.