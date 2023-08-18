Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made plenty of money from Harry's memoir. Now, the royal family is reportedly worried that Meghan could be planning an autobiography of her own.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, there has been nothing but tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals. Harry and Meghan have made plenty of money over telling their own version of events regarding how everything went down, and the other royals have hardly spoken about it once.

While it seems the dust has settled as far as Harry and Meghan telling their story, there are reports that the palace is still concerned that if Meghan’s other business opportunities fall through, she could fall back on writing an autobiography — because any sort of royal family tell-all is bound to make money.

The royal family is reportedly worried that Meghan Markle could write an autobiography

Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” earned the royal roughly $20 million. But it also made life difficult for the royal family, whose “never complain, never explain” motto made it nearly impossible for them to speak out on some of the accusations and events that Harry detailed in his book (though, they could have broken royal protocol if they wanted to).

Now, there is chatter among royal insiders that the family is concerned Meghan could pen an autobiography that, in addition to detailing her rise to fame as an actor, would include everything she went through in the royal family — including allegations that someone in the family was concerned about Archie’s skin color. A royal insider told The Telegraph that if Meghan and Harry’s newest Netflix venture, a film adaptation of “Meet Me at the Lake,” doesn’t do well, they could fall back on another book. “Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist,’” the insider said.

The royal family seemed to refute the claims that anyone was concerned about Archie’s skin color

In a very rarely-released statement about Harry and Meghan’s words, the royals seemed to suggest that Harry and Meghan weren’t telling the story truthfully (of course, we aren’t surprised that the royals essentially denied the claims). After Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview where they discussed the bombshell racial issues, the royal family released the following statement: “The issues raised, particularly about race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The wording of “some recollections may vary” appears to be the royals’ way of downplaying — and denying — what happened. It was ultimately the only time they ever released a statement regarding the situation. Now, though, Schofield’s insiders say the royals are concerned that Meghan could take Harry’s memoir one step further and unveil the name of the royal who supposedly made the racial comment and also recount her own version of events during her time in the royal family. Is a memoir possible? Yes, but Meghan most likely wants to focus on building her own brand and growing something substantial with Harry in the United States before she considers writing a book about her life.