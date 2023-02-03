‘The Terminal List’ Renewed for Season 2: What We Know So Far

Prime Video hasn’t reached the end of The Terminal List. The streamer has renewed the Chris Pratt action-thriller series for season 2, it confirmed on Feb. 3. A spinoff focusing on Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards character is also in the works.

‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 will be based on ‘True Believer’

The world of Jack Carr’s THE TERMINAL LIST is expanding with two new installments. Chris Pratt will return as James Reece for Season 2: TRUE BELIEVER, while also joining Taylor Kitsch who will take the lead in a wholly original Ben Edwards Origin Series. pic.twitter.com/2Ob37oz7Ls — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) February 3, 2023

The Terminal List debuted in July 2022. Pratt stars as Navy SEAL James Reece, whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home with conflicting memories of the event. As he digs into what really happened, he discovers a dark web of forces working against him and endangering the lives of those he loves.

The Terminal List Season 1 was based on the book of the same name by Jack Carr. Season 2 will be based on Carr’s novel True Believer. In that book, Reece becomes “a reluctant tool of the United States government” as he “travels the globe, targeting terrorist leaders and unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy that exposes a traitorous CIA officer and uncovers a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions.”

The season 1 finale set up the show’s second season by implying that Reece was headed to Mozambique. In True Believer, he takes refuge with his old friend Raife Hastings in that country, which is where he is when the government reaches out for his help in dealing with a terrorist plot.

Chris Pratt says he ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’ to return as James Reece

Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ | Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

The Terminal List Season 2 will be “an action-packed story of violent redemption,” Carr said in a statement.

Pratt – who said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to return as Reece – concurred. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said.

Amazon has not confirmed a release date for The Terminal List Season 2.

Taylor Kitsch to star in ‘The Terminal List’ prequel series

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in ‘The Terminal List’ | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

In addition to continuing Reece’s story in The Terminal List Season 2, Amazon is also expanding the show’s universe with a prequel series focused on Kitsch’s Ben Edwards character. (At the end of The Terminal List’s first season, Reece killed his friend after discovering his role in the plot that led to the death of his wife and daughter, so unless he appears in flashbacks, we probably won’t see him in season 2).

The as-yet-untitled spinoff will be “an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it,” according to Prime Video.

The spinoff series will see “a fan-favorite character fighting for his soul,” Carr said.

“I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories,” said Kitsch.

The Terminal List prequel will also feature several other familiar characters from Carr’s books, including Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw). Pratt will also appear in the prequel series.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.