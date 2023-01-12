‘The Traitors’: Who Is Cody Calafiore? Instagram, Job, and Age of the ‘Big Brother’ Winner

We are confident that fans are going to love Peacock‘s newest reality competition series, The Traitors, which is all about deceit, strategy, and drama. What more could anyone want from reality TV? And among the 20 contestants are 10 celebrities, including Cody Calafiore. Read on to learn more about Cody and his reality career prior to The Traitors.

Cody Calafiore | Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

Who is Cody Calafiore in ‘The Traitors’?

Many fans who watch The Traitors will recognize Cody from Big Brother — a long-running CBS reality competition show.

Cody appeared in season 16 and season 22, the latter of which was the second All-Stars version of the series. He was the runner-up in his first season, losing in a 7-2 vote to Derrick Levasseur. And in season 22, Cody won in a 9-0 vote, making him the third unanimous winner in the history of Big Brother after Dan Gheesling in season 10 and Tamar Braxon in Celebrity Big Brother 2.

Cody’s Peacock bio reads, “Born and raised in New Jersey, Cody Calafiore is an actor and reality TV personality making his debut on Big Brother Season 16, making it to the final two. He later appeared on Big Brother All-Stars in 2020 and won the season. His film credits include Joy & Hope and The Maltese Holiday on Amazon Prime Video.”

Cody will be among the 10 celebrities vying for the $250,000 grand prize in The Traitors. The others include Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

How old is Cody Calafiore, and what is his job?

The Traitors star Cody Calafiore is 32 years old and lives in New York, NY. He is a reality TV personality and actor. As for his love life, Cody is currently engaged to Cristie Laratta.

When he made his reality television debut in Big Brother 16, Cody was 23 years old and a sales account executive living in New Jersey. But the show opened many doors for him, and he started getting more modeling and acting jobs.

Aside from acting and competing in reality shows, Cody also co-hosts a podcast with Derrick Levasseur called The Winner’s Circle. As Big Brother fans recall, Cody and Derrick formed a successful alliance called “The Hitman” in season 16. And they have been close friends ever since.

The podcast premiered in July 2021, and the two use their platform to discuss numerous reality competition series. Cody and Derrick’s topics include Big Brother, Big Brother Canada, Celebrity Big Brother, Survivor, The Challenge USA, and The Traitors. Plus, they occasionally discuss true crime cases since Derrick is a private investigator and former police officer.

Very excited to announce this new show! #TheTraitorsUS streaming on @peacock January 12th! Get your popcorn ready! Arguably the most binge worthy show of the New Year. pic.twitter.com/q8Bexh4j6P — Cody Calafiore (@Cody_Calafiore) December 8, 2022

Where can ‘The Traitors’ fans find Cody Calafiore on Instagram?

The Traitors fans can learn more about Cody by following him on Instagram (@codycalafiore) or Twitter (@Cody_Calafiore). On social media, he posts about his reality TV ventures and his personal life with his family and fiancé.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors will release on Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.