‘The Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming on Shocking Finale: ‘I Was Not Surprised by Who Won’

The season finale of Peacock’s reality TV series The Traitors may have shocked fans. But after keeping a close eye on each contestant, host Alan Cumming admitted he “was not surprised by who won.”

‘The Traitors’ is a fun new reality series on Peacock

Peacock’s The Traitors is a unique reality game show that brings together 20 contestants — 10 reality stars and 10 civilians — to compete for a grand prize of up to $250,000. The game begins with Cumming picking three contestants as “the traitors,” allowing them to “murder” one fellow player every night.

The remaining players — the “faithful” — must determine who are “the traitors.” And all must play until everyone is ousted via nightly banishment ceremonies, with the last one standing emerging as the victor.

The Traitors Season 1 was filmed in a Scottish castle and features celebrities such as Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte. It’s the American adaptation of British and Dutch shows of the same name. The first season premiered on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023.

‘The Traitors’ host Alan Cumming wasn’t surprised Cirie Fields won

Cirie Fields, a former Survivor contestant, was one of the three traitors in The Traitors Season 1. And after playing a great game, she emerged victorious, beating runner-up Quentin Jiles.

Cumming recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. And when talking about the thrilling finale and Fields’ win, he revealed he wasn’t shocked at the outcome.

“I was not surprised about who won because I thought they were fantastic,” Cumming said. “But I was surprised how it all fell in the last little bit.”

Cumming also discussed runner-up Quentin Jiles. And he suggested the social media personality was one of the season’s worst players.

“Quentin, he was such a dope,” the host said. “He got it wrong every time. He sounded really authoritative, and everyone listened to him. But actually, when I thought about it, he voted the wrong person every time.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s decision in the finale left Cumming ‘gobsmacked’

In the final round of The Traitors, Fields had the chance to let the game end and share the winnings with fellow traitor Arie Luyendyk Jr. However, Fields continued playing.

“I knew she was going to do that,” Cumming said in an interview with Today. “I mean, she could have stopped, and Arie and she would have shared the money. I just thought, ‘No, she’s out to win.'”

However, the host was stunned when Luyendyk chose to out himself. And Cumming’s jaw dropped so dramatically that producers cut his expression from the scene.

“I was gobsmacked, sideswiped by that,” the host admitted. “They told me afterward that they couldn’t use the two-shot or the wide shot.”

The Traitors will return for season 2. The entire first season is available to stream on Peacock.