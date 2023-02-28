‘The Traitors’ Reunion: 2 Stars Reveal Their Flirty Reconnection After the Show

There was some bad blood between The Traitors cast while filming. But some things have changed after the season. The reunion revealed two cast members are getting to know each other, and more details were revealed on the Peacock show.

‘The Traitors’ cast targeted Shelbe Rodriguez

Rodriguez managed to stay under the radar for a long time. But that changed after Cody Calafiore was voted out.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. suspected her of being a traitor because she didn’t react to Calafiore being exposed as a traitor. Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick thought Rodriguez looked “defeated” after the vote. Rodriguez was also sitting by herself instead of interacting with other cast members.

Cirie Fields talked to Rodriguez, who revealed she missed her daughter. Fields warned her that her name was coming up with other faithfuls. In the end, she was voted out.

Christian De La Torre and Geraldine Moreno reveal they are talking at ‘The Traitors’ Reunion

Faithfuls. Traitors. Andy Cohen. This isn't a Housewives reunion, it's The Traitors. pic.twitter.com/ETTLd58ciM — Peacock (@peacock) February 28, 2023

A reunion segment focused on Christian De La Torre’s actions throughout the season. He admitted to being an actor, and that came into play with his performance.

“I have a question,” Kate Chastain told De La Torre. “So when Shelbe got voted out you said you had a crush on her and you cried. You cried so hard. So I just wanna know was that good acting? Or do you have a crush on Shelbe?”

“No, so to answer your question that was not good acting,” he replied. “I actually did feel really bad. This was the toughest one because it was so much further in the game, and when I had to look at her, she was standing up there. I looked at her and said, ‘I’m so sorry.’ Because I felt so bad.”

“And I did have a crush on Shelbe,” he continued. “I’ll always have a crush on Shelbe because she’s a beautiful woman and a very awesome mother. And I think you’re a phenomenal lady overall.”

Reunion host, Andy Cohen asked if the content creator had ever asked her out. “I definitely been talking to someone else through the cast,” he answered.

It turns out that person is Geraldine Moreno. “I need a shot of tequila right now, please!” she said. De La Torre clarified they’re having fun, and Moreno said they’re getting to know each other.

The host put him on the spot to spell her name since De La Torre misspelled it on the show. He incorrectly said, “Geraldean.” The cast laughed at him.

Christian says the reunion made him realize the cast is ‘dope’

Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Christian de la Torre, Geraldine Moreno, Cody Calafiore, Quentin Jiles on ‘The Traitors’ | Euan Cherry/Peacock via Getty Images

The content creator made a video talking to fans on his Instagram Story, asking for their reactions to the reunion on Feb. 28. “People said what they needed to say,” he said. “They got it off their chest. There were some questions that finally got answered, a little bit of closure, and what not. But nah, it just made me realize how dope our cast is, like we truly, we really do have like a big ol’ family minus like, maybe like one person I don’t mess with. But other than that, it’s great!”

He also posted a picture of himself talking at the reunion on his account. “Buckle up! Grab some popcorn and a COUPLE bottles of wine. The Traitor’s Reunion officially will be streaming at 5 AM EST on @peacock ! Trust me you won’t want to miss this,” he wrote in the caption.

“Listen Linda!” Moreno wrote.

“LISTENNNN [laughing emoji],” he replied.