One couple lasted just a few days on 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 before a surprising revelation led them to leave the show.

Netflix’s The Ultimatum is all about testing relationships. But for one season 2 couple, the experience proved to be too much. New episodes of the reality dating series dropped on August 23, and things got off to a dramatic start thanks to one person’s dramatic revelation.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2.]

Lisa had second thoughts about signing up for ‘The Ultimatum’

One of five couples on The Ultimatum Season 2, Lisa, 31, and Brian, 28, have been together for almost two years. Lisa – the ultimatum giver – was ready to take the next step and get married. Brian wanted to wait until they were more financially secure. But was that just an excuse? Lisa feared it might be and worried she was “wasting” her time with her boyfriend.

“If he’s not ready to propose, then I’m ready to move on,” she announced in episode 1.

It was Lisa’s idea to go on The Ultimatum. Yet she started having second thoughts almost immediately. After Brian started flirting with another cast member, at a group cocktail party in the premiere, Lisa lost it. She interrupted his date with Riah and made it clear she wasn’t happy. They argued and she stormed out. But not before she physically accosted her partner.

“You know what, you can go talk to the girl. I really don’t care,” she said, before smashing her hand in Brian’s face.

Their confrontation continued outside. Lisa referred to Riah as a “Hooters b*tch” who Brian only liked because she was “probably easy and could give you some *ss.”

“F*ck marriage. F*ck The Ultimatum,” she added. “I’m done.”

Brian and Lisa left ‘The Ultimatum’ early

Lisa and Brian in ‘The Ultimatum’ Seaosn 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Lisa wasn’t joking when she said she was done. While she went on a date with Riah’s boyfriend Trey, by the time the choosing ceremony rolled around, she was gone. She and Brian bowed out of the show early, host Nick Lachey explained to the other four couples.

“Lisa and Brian have decided to remove themselves from the experience,” he said. “We invited them to come here and tell you guys the news themselves, but they declined that invitation.”

Lisa and Brian’s premature exit was a shock. Even more surprising was the reason they chose to leave.

“Lisa came to us and informed us that she had taken a pregnancy test,” Lachey said. “That test came back positive.”

Later, we saw Lisa break the news to Brian. At first, he could hardly believe it. But once it sunk in, he was thrilled.

“To be honest, I’m surprised. Very surprised,” he said. “This is a lot. But I’m happy. I’m super happy. I’m here for you. I love you.”

Despite their excitement, both Lisa and Brian acknowledged that they still had a lot to work on in their relationship.

“A baby doesn’t fix the problems that we have,” she said.

The couple has no regrets about leaving the show

While Lisa and Brian’s time on The Ultimatum didn’t play out the way they expected, they have no regrets about leaving the show early.

“I don’t have any regrets in regards to how it worked out, especially with the pregnancy because that has been an amazing journey in itself,” Lisa told People.

However, Lisa did admit she wished she’d avoided her epic on-camera meltdown.

“Of course, I have regrets of how certain things unfolded … just my reaction in regards to the cocktail party and how that unfolded. Obviously that is the only regret I have,” she said.

Brian felt the same way.

“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets of leaving,” he said. “I think the decision that I made, and we made, together was the best decision for us, but I do wish that we were able to stay because I think that we could have learned a lot more about ourselves within that time, as well as what we were aiming for in terms of our relationship.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 release on August 30.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.