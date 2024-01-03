The former panelist had some strong words for her ex-co-hosts of the ABC daytime talk series.

Meghan McCain, a former host of The View, continues to speak out against the show that made her a familiar face to daytime viewers. In a new podcast interview, McCain called her former panelists “crazy old people who “can’t go a week without something being said about me.”

In an interview for the podcast YOUR WELCOME with Michael Malice, Meghan McCain discussed her experience as a panelist on The View. McCain shared her thoughts regarding the experience and how she’s just “trying to live my life.”

“I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” she said during an interview on Michael Malice’s podcast. “The thing about The View that I didn’t realize when I signed my contract is that this is forever.”

She continued, “I am going to be bullied and yelled at and abused and brought up for years. “I haven’t been on that show in years — and I’m just trying to live my life.”

McCain added, “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show. I’d have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all the time,” she said.

The View panelists Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are 68 and 81, respectively. Sunny Hostin is 55, Ana Navarro is 52, Sara Haines is 46, and Alyssa Farah Griffin is 34. McCain is 39.

‘The View’ panelist appeared to bring up Meghan McCain in a discussion about Washington’s nepotism

Meghan McCain believes The View continues to take unfair jabs at her almost three years after leaving the ABC series. Her last air date was in 2021.

McCain criticized a Dec. 14 episode of the ABC daytime talk show where it appeared Ana Navarro discussed her indirectly. The dramatic conversation centered on Hunter Biden, the son of United States President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father,” Navarro said. “And being Hunter Biden’s very loving father, very good father, very supportive father.”

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did, and so did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it,” she continued.

McCain told Michael Malice she believes Navarro accused her of behaving like Hunter Biden. In a post on X, McCain wrote she would be consulting her lawyers regarding what was “libeled” against her on the ABC talk series.

After leaving ‘The View’ Meghan McCain published a book ‘Bad Republican’

Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain on the set of ‘The View’ | Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Variety published an excerpt from Meghan McCain’s book, Bad Republican, where she opened up about her unhappiness as a panelist on The View. This excerpt was released just two months after she signed off the Hot Topics table for the last time.

McCain called out her frequent on-air adversary Joy Behar for a comment McCain claims was the tipping point in her decision to leave The View. “Joy and I began squabbling a bit about the state of the Democratic Party on air,” McCain explained.

“To make light of things and to ease the tension, I said, ‘Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave [with daughter Liberty]! You missed fighting with me!’

However, Behar responded on live TV, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” McCain called Behar’s response “nasty” and “rude.”

Subsequently, McCain added that working on The View wasn’t “all bad. I’ll be attached to it for the rest of my life, for better or worse.”

She concluded, “I’m not mad about what happened to me. Other hosts who’ve left are like, “F*** The View.” I don’t feel that way. I’m not bitter or angry. I want change.”

Meghan McCain has launched Citizen Cain Productions. It is a production company that will produce podcasts, scripted, unscripted, and documentary content telling female-led and American stories.